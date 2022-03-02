Thai couple arrested for allegedly running fake travel agency advertising trips in Krabi

A couple was arrested in Bangkok for allegedly running a fake travel agency advertising tour packages in the southern province Krabi off the Andaman coast. Reports say the couple had been doing the scam for seven years, scamming tourists out of a total of 100 million baht.

Tour packages with accommodation included were advertised on Facebook for costing 2,500 baht per person. The couple would allegedly ask tourists to transfer the package fee, but not offer the trip as promised. Some who lost money to the alleged scam contacted the Consumer Protection Police.

An arrest warrant was issued by Krabi Provincial Court and the couple was later arrested at their house in Bangkok.

49 year old Panita Tuenyan was charged for money laundering while 48 year old Prateep Kaewnon was charged for intentionally causing misunderstanding. Prateep is also facing charges related to three fraud cases in Nakhon Ratchasima and another case in Nonthaburi.

