Thailand
Autopsy report shows TV actress Tangmo died from drowning
An autopsy report shows that TV actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong died from drowning. Forensic examiners also note that there the large cut on her leg was likely caused by the speedboat’s propeller.
Those on the speedboat last Thursday night when Tangmo drowned in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River say the actress had fallen in the water when she had gone to the back of the boat to pee.
Tangmo’s mother has said she believes foul play was involved. Police officers have also been skeptical and have said they will use a lie detector to interrogate the five people who were on the speedboat last Thursday.
At a press conference outside the Mueang Nonthaburi police station, just north of Bangkok, a pathologist at the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine told reporters that they couldn’t determine if Tangmo had urinated before drowning. The pathologist said the body had been in the water for an extended period.
Forensic examiners also could not determine if the actress had fallen in or if it appeared she had been pushed. The deep, 30-centimetre long cut found on her leg was possibly caused by the boat’s propeller and may have cut into a major artery, limiting Tangmo’s capacity to help herself, according to a forensic expert. Examiners could not determine if her leg was cut before or after her death.
The forensic expert said that sand was found in Tangmo’s lungs, evidence that she was still breathing when she fell into the river. Due to the movement of the Chao Phraya River, sand particles can become suspended in the water and people do not need to reach the bottom of the river to get sand in their lungs.
The doctor who checked the scratches and bruises found on the arms and shoulders of one of Tangmo’s five acquaintances on the boat with her informed the reporters that they were about a week old and were not caused by fingernails. The scratch was larger than a fingernail scratch, and the bruise was caused by a hard impact.
Investigators are still running tests to see of there are traces of urine on the back of the speedboat or on Tangmo’s bodysuit.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Thai PBS World
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai couple arrested for allegedly running fake travel agency advertising trips in Krabi
Autopsy report shows TV actress Tangmo died from drowning
Thai officials warn prisons over forced fishing net labour
Family and fun Sunday brunch with the live jazz at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket returning to Sears & Co
Biden condemns Putin, praises Ukrainian people in State of the Union address
Australian officials find $55 million worth of meth and heroin in shipment from Thailand
Spokesperson says Covid-19 treatment budget adjustment will not affect quality of care
Thais can now work in Saudi Arabia
Students with Covid-19 can sit university aptitude tests with doctor’s consent
National park officers rescue 5 German tourists lost in Koh Phang Ngan forest
Tourism authorities greet first Saudi direct arrivals, plan new schemes
Thailand to remain neutral on Russia-Ukraine conflict
Thailand News Update | Thailand Neutral Over Russian Invasion
Government launches outpatient service as it prepares to make Covid-19 endemic
Renewed calls to ditch Thailand Pass, PCR test on arrival
“The Indians are coming” I GMT
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Thailand Test & Go update: No more Day 5 pre-paid hotel or PCR test
UPDATE: Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0 opens for new registration TODAY
Top 20 things to purchase in 7-11 Thailand Edition
Russian flights keep arriving in Thailand, for now
Everything you need to know about Loy Krathong
March 1 changes to the Test & Go program have been officially approved
Travel Guide: Thailand Pass “Test & Go” 3.0 – All you need to know!
UPDATE: What really happened to Tangmo? All we know (and the stuff we don’t)
The new Test & Go – the fine print
Tourists will have to pay 300 baht ‘land entry fee,’ minister confirms
Laos and Thailand agree to re-open border checkpoints
Phuket makes plans to attract more Thai tourists, same day Level 4 alert anounced
Thai actress missing after falling off a Chao Phraya speedboat
Forensic experts uncover more about Tangmo’s death, two charged so far
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Reentry6 hours ago
UPDATE: Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0 opens for new registration TODAY
- Guides2 days ago
Top 20 things to purchase in 7-11 Thailand Edition
- Thailand3 days ago
March 1 changes to the Test & Go program have been officially approved
- Bangkok2 days ago
UPDATE: What really happened to Tangmo? All we know (and the stuff we don’t)
- Bangkok3 days ago
Forensic experts uncover more about Tangmo’s death, two charged so far
- Guides1 day ago
Foodie Zone: Where to find vegan cuisine in Bangkok 2022
- Bangkok4 days ago
Missing Thai actress’s body found in Chao Phraya river, Bangkok
- Phuket2 days ago
Ukrainians and Russians in Thailand gather in Phuket to call for peace