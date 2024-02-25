Thai citizens question Department of Corrections’ parole powers

Picture courtesy of Paetongtarn Shinawatra's Instagram account

A NIDA opinion poll reveals that a significant percentage of Thai citizens are in disagreement with the Department of Corrections’ authority to sanction reductions in prison sentences and approve parole.

The survey sought public opinion on the department’s power to either reduce convicts’ imprisonment tenure or grant them parole. The responses were varied, with 40% categorically opposing it, 19.47% in full agreement, 19.16% slightly dissenting, 18.01% mildly agreeing, and 3.36% either indifferent or unaware.

The survey also sought responses on whether the department’s parole committee should include impartial and competent outsiders. The results showed 41.69% in total agreement, 24.58% mildly agreeing, 24.27% categorically opposing, 8.70% slightly dissenting, and 0.76% indifferent or unaware, reported Bangkok Post.

This survey was conducted between February 20 and February 22 by the National Institute of Development Administration. The surveyors conducted telephone interviews with 1,310 individuals, aged 18 years and above, from diverse educational backgrounds and occupations across the country.

On February 18, the ex-premier of Thailand, Thaksin Shinawatra, who had been convicted, left the Police General Hospital and returned to his residence on Charan Sanitwong 69 Road in the Bang Phlat district after being granted parole. Notably, he did not spend even a single night in jail.

According to judicial authorities, Thaksin met the criteria for parole because he is over 70 years old, seriously ill, and considered to have served at least six months of his jail term, despite being admitted to the Police General Hospital.

The 74 year old former Prime Minister of Thailand was granted parole in compliance with legal criteria, according to Police Colonel Tawee Sodsong, the Justice Minister. This comes following Thaskin’s return to Thailand last year, during which he did not serve any jail time.

This development sparked questions from Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat, a Bangkok MP for the Move Forward Party, during a parliamentary session. Nattacha queried how Thaskin qualified for parole under the Corrections Act or the Department of Corrections (DoC) regulations