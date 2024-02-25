Woman barred from wedding for being too poor after 15-year friendship

Picture courtesy of Tai's Captures, Unsplash

A friendship spanning 15 years came to an abrupt end when a woman was excluded from her best friend’s wedding for being too poor, a situation that left her devastated. The high-society boyfriend of her friend was reportedly the catalyst for this change in their relationship.

The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, shared the heartbreaking tale of her dissolved friendship. She and her best friend had been inseparable for over a decade and a half, often vacationing together without any issues. However, the dynamic shifted when her friend began dating Bill, a wealthy man whose online posts frequently showcased his affluent lifestyle.

Despite her initial reservations about her friend’s new partner, who seemed overly eager to flaunt his wealth on social media, the woman tried to maintain her close bond with her friend. Several months into the relationship, an uncomfortable incident occurred when the woman was abruptly asked to leave her friend’s house one morning via a text message from Bill, who was on his way to visit and did not want her there.

Feeling it was time to properly meet and get to know her friend’s boyfriend, the woman planned a lunch at a modest café, looking forward to finally meeting the man her friend seemed to adore. However, the day before their meeting, she received a text from her friend stating that Bill had rejected the café after looking it up online, believing it was a place for poor people only.

Instead, he chose a more expensive venue, which was beyond the woman’s budget. When she expressed her financial concerns to her friend, the response was shocking and hurtful, with her friend saying, “My boyfriend won’t pay for you!”

The day they were supposed to meet, the woman received a last-minute text from her friend saying they had already eaten, leading to a year-long silence between them. It was only through social media that she learned her friend was engaged to Bill. She reached out to congratulate her friend and inquire about the wedding plans, receiving only a brief reply, which she attributed to her friend being busy, reported The Mirror.

The woman’s shock was compounded when she received a follow-up message stating that she was not welcome at the wedding due to her ordinary status and poor financial condition. The couple felt she wouldn’t appreciate the gourmet food and wouldn’t look presentable in the wedding photos because she didn’t own designer clothes.

Wedding exclusion

In disbelief, the woman questioned the seriousness of the message, to which her friend coldly replied that she could send a gift, but her presence at the wedding or celebration party was not desired. The woman was left questioning what had gone wrong in a friendship that had stood the test of time until Bill came into the picture. She reflected on how much her friend had changed for the worse since starting the relationship with Bill.