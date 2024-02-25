Songkhla’s lottery fever spikes as March 1 draw nears

Picture courtesy of Thairath

Lottery enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the upcoming government lottery draw on March 1, which will be held in Songkhla province. With the event nearing, the buzz around the so-called lucky numbers and popular digits for this draw is growing, prompting many to speculate on what might bring them a fortune.

The current Governor of Songkhla, Somnuek Promkheaw, who assumed office on December 2 of last year, is at the centre of the lottery fever. At 60 years old (born May 22, 1964), he is the 68th person to hold the position. Notably, his official vehicle’s license plate, bearing the number 9999, has caught the attention of lottery aficionados, who often look to such details for inspiration for their bets.

Administratively, Songkhla is divided into 16 districts, 127 sub-districts, 987 villages, two city municipalities—Songkhla and Hat Yai—and seven town municipalities. Additionally, there are 28 sub-district municipalities and 103 sub-district administrative organisations. The postal code for the province is 90000, and the landline telephone code is 074, numbers that are also eyed by gamblers seeking a winning edge, reported Sanook.

Looking back, the government lottery office previously held a draw in Songkhla on February 1, 2016. The winning number for the first prize then was 927800. These past numbers are often revisited by those placing bets in the hope of a repeat stroke of luck.

Tourist destinations in Songkhla provide further inspiration for lottery numbers. The Songkhla Lake, a freshwater lake approximately 80 kilometres long, features several prominent islands such as Ko Yai, Ko Si, Ko Ha, Ko Kaeo, Ko Mak, Ko Rai, and Ko Yo. The golden mermaid statue and Samila Beach, located in the heart of Songkhla city on Samila Cape, are notable landmarks. The mermaid statue, which was erected in 1966, is a particularly popular spot for relaxation, with its fine white sandy beach and clear waters.

In summary, the numbers related to the Songkhla lottery for this year that have sparked interest include 00, 09, 16, 68, 60, 80, 99, 127, 987, and 074. As the draw date approaches, those who believe in the power of these numbers are sure to be keeping a close watch, hoping their chosen digits will align with fortune’s favour.