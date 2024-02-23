Thailand’s ex-PM Thaksin paroled raising legal questions

Photo by Wason Wanichakorn via AP

Convicted former Prime Minister of Thailand Thaksin Shinawatra has been granted parole in compliance with legal criteria, according to Police Colonel Tawee Sodsong, the Justice Minister. This comes following Thaskin’s return to Thailand last year, during which he did not serve any jail time.

This development sparked questions from Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat, a Bangkok MP for the Move Forward Party (MFP), during a parliamentary session. Nattacha queried how Thaskin qualified for parole under the Corrections Act or the Department of Corrections (DoC) regulations, reported Bangkok Post.

He referred to a DoC regulation which states that for inmates to be eligible for parole, they must be either seriously ill or over 70 years old and incapable of adequately caring for themselves. This includes dependency on others for daily activities such as eating, moving around, or maintaining personal hygiene, as well as a lack of control over bowel movements.

“How does Thaksin fit this condition?” Nattacha questioned, seeking further information about the two doctors who certified Thaksin as seriously ill but subsequently recovered within 180 days.

In response, Pol. Col. Tawee cited the National Health Act, which safeguards individuals’ health-related data confidentiality, preventing its disclosure without the individual’s consent.

“The doctors who diagnosed Thaksin’s conditions are from the Police General Hospital [where he was detained]. His parole was in line with the law and related regulations and doctors’ criteria.”

Meanwhile, the opposition Democrat Party voiced that it wouldn’t bring up the issue in the forthcoming censure debate as it doesn’t pertain to the government’s performance. Rather, Deputy Leader Chaichana Detdecho highlighted that crucial economic issues, such as the stalled digital wallet scheme, are of greater relevance.

“Thaksin has returned home and been reunited with his family. The issue has come to an end. The concern now is the justice system. The public wonders if there are double standards. I would like to ask the director-general of the Department of Corrections to give a clear answer.”

Chaichana indicated that the party anticipates a censure debate to occur before the House session concludes in April. He also mentioned that the topics of discussion would include the digital wallet scheme and the government’s policies to increase the minimum daily wages and salaries of graduates which have not been implemented yet.