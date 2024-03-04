Thai call center scam mastermind nabbed at border

The Thai authorities arrested a Thai national, on charges related to operating a call centre scam that duped victims into installing fake electricity utility apps and draining bank accounts of up to 1 million baht. The suspect, 24 year old Supharit, who received a 10-20% commission per scam, totalling over 500 million baht, is also linked to a case where a victim tragically ended their life today, March 4.

The arrest followed a meticulous police investigation that uncovered the fraudulent operation involving fake electricity utility apps designed to siphon funds from victims’ accounts. Supharit, who was apprehended at the Ban Klong Luek border crossing in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, admitted to his role in the call centre scam based in Poipet.

He confessed to having been part of the scheme for a year, with the largest single swindle amounting to 1 million baht. The investigation revealed that he was a primary deceiver in the operations, convincing victims with his articulate and trustworthy demeanour.

Supharit demonstrated the deception techniques he employed, convincing without the need for a script. The police have charged him with multiple offences, including conspiracy to commit fraud, computer-related crimes involving distorted or fabricated data, unauthorized access to protected computer data, and the misuse of electronic cards.

Following his confession and the documentation of his arrest, the scamming Supharit was handed over to investigators from the Central Investigation Bureau for legal proceedings.

The case highlights the sophisticated tactics used by call centre scams to exploit victims, often leading to devastating financial losses and, in severe instances, tragic outcomes.

The collaborative effort of various police units, including the Immigration Police of Sa Kaeo, the Border Patrol Police, and the Technology Crime Suppression Division, underscores the serious approach law enforcement is taking to combat such elaborate frauds and bring the perpetrators to justice, reported KhaoSod.