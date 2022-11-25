Thailand
THAI & Bangkok Airways ordered to fix chaotic delayed luggage, or else!
Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob warned Thai Airways and Bangkok Airways to swiftly deal with the delayed luggage problem at the kingdom’s airports within one month otherwise he will replace their baggage handlers with another company.
Saksayam visited Suvarnabhumi Airport yesterday to follow up on complaints of crowded terminals, long queues at the taxi service counter, passport check-in counter lines, and the chaos caused by delayed luggage.
The 60 year old minister announced yesterday, November 24, that the problems involving crowded terminals and long lines at the passport check-in counters have been resolved. The average waiting time is 15 minutes per passenger with an officer spending about 60 seconds checking a passenger’s passport.
Saksayam reported that the long queue at the taxi service counter at the terminal was also fixed. Suvarnabhumi Airport expanded its waiting area and opened more parking lots for taxi drivers. The waiting time was recorded at 10 minutes per passenger.
The delayed luggage, on the other hand, has yet to be fixed.
Saksayam acknowledged that the ground operation teams of each airline lack human resources. He identified that the nation’s ailing tourism industry is still recovering from the pandemic, that all airlines reduced their staff and resized their businesses to cope with the consequential economic downturn, and need a bit of time to recruit more staff.
Saksayam revealed that Thai Airways (THAI) and Bangkok Airways were the worst offenders regarding the delayed luggage problem. THAI take over one and a half hours to get luggage back to their customers whereas Bangkok Airways take about 30 minutes.
The two airlines have been invited to a meeting with the permanent secretary of the Transport Ministry next week.
Saksayam said…
“Each airline will have one month to create an action plan and solve the delay issue. If they cannot solve the problem, the airport will allow other service providers to manage the baggage carousel.
Saksayam says he expects Suvarnabhumi Airport to welcome about 130,000 travellers per day in December, up 13% from November. The arrival process takes about 40 minutes per person.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Wanted murderer arrested in Thailand after 11 years on the run
Officials expand northeast Thailand’s Naga tourism with new travel route
Greenpeace join fishers’ campaign to save Thailand’s mackerel
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
UK stops instalment of Chinese cameras in government buildings over security risks
High-risk drivers to get full access to Tesla’s driver assistance system
‘Fake’ seed blamed for Thailand’s disgrace in rice Olympiad
Woman injured after Mercedes-Benz catches fire in Chon Buri
Tuhao refused bail as celebrity wife enters equation
THAI & Bangkok Airways ordered to fix chaotic delayed luggage, or else!
Thai Airways increases flights to Singapore
Polish tourist killed in Phuket vehicle crash
Cheating husband says he ‘didn’t mean to’ shoot wife in head in southern Thailand
Reckless Lamborghini driver makes dangerous move & gets hit by pickup
Join The Thaiger team at An Evening with Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne for free
Immigration police round up visa overstayers in Koh Pha Ngan, Thailand
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
Woody Harrelson recalls tale of drinking cobra blood cocktail in Thai jungle with Michael J Fox
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
British man to have leg amputated after being stung by scorpion
Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
Thai activists and politician show support for protester blinded by rubber bullet
Riot police use tear gas and fire rubber bullets at protesters in Bangkok, Thailand
After APEC, Hong Kong leader John Lee tests positive for Covid-19
Taxi app gaff sends passengers to wrong airport causing 10,000 baht loss
Man attacks and allegedly raped his estranged wife while she slept
Crane driver electrocuted in freak N Thailand accident
Wife returns lottery winings to cuckold husband but kicks him out of family home
Thai police form centre to suppress World Cup gambling
Pattaya International Fireworks Festival coming up next week
Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Woody Harrelson recalls tale of drinking cobra blood cocktail in Thai jungle with Michael J Fox
-
Sponsored23 hours ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Board of Investment3 days ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Thai activists and politician show support for protester blinded by rubber bullet
-
Thailand3 days ago
Wife returns lottery winings to cuckold husband but kicks him out of family home
-
Crime3 days ago
Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand
-
Cannabis4 hours ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok