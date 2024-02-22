Thai aviation set for turbulence as CAAT navigates high air fares

Photo courtesy of Dreamstime.com

Transport Minister Suriya Juangruangreangkit disclosed on Wednesday that the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) is in active discussions with all six domestic airlines in Thailand. The aim is to increase flight frequency during holiday periods and lower the flight price ceiling, in response to the issue of excessively high fares.

The CAAT convened a meeting on Tuesday with the six domestic airlines operating in Thailand. These include Thai Airways, Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air, Nok Air, and Thai Vietjet. The airlines were tasked with explaining the steep flight costs, particularly during peak seasons, reported Bangkok Post.

Suriya informed that the CAAT has proposed short-term and long-term strategies to address the issue of high flight fares, which might be discouraging potential tourist visits.

The short-term strategy would entail airlines increasing the frequency of flights during holiday seasons, thereby reducing prices and providing passengers with more options.

The six airlines would need to collaborate with the Airports of Thailand (AoT), the Department of Airports (DoA), Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd (Aerothai), and tourism authorities to implement this measure, Suriya added.

The airlines are scheduled for their subsequent meeting with the CAAT on February 28.

Travel habits

As for the long-term measure, the CAAT aims to lower the flight price ceiling, in response to changes in passengers’ travel habits and the necessity to alleviate burdens for citizens.

This measure will be presented to the Civil Aviation Commission (CAC) for approval, keeping in mind the interests of both the passengers and airlines. The timeline for the implementation of these changes remains uncertain.

These developments follow comments yesterday, February 21, by Saritpong Kiewkong, a Bhumjaithai MP for Krabi. He raised concerns about the unreasonably high airfares for flights headed to the southern provinces adjacent to the Andaman Sea, such as Krabi and Koh Phangan.

Saritpong highlighted that these exorbitant fares are deterring residents from returning to their homes and also inhibiting tourists from visiting these provinces. This is counterproductive to the government’s economic boost policies.

He also emphasised the necessity for airlines to ramp up the number of flights, thereby reducing prices, particularly during this period when a large number of foreign visitors are travelling to Thailand.

In related news, Scandinavian airlines witnessed a surge in flights to Thailand, including Norwegian Airways and Thai Airways. Direct flights from Oslo and Copenhagen enhanced travel accessibility. Thai Airways also resumed daily flights from Perth.