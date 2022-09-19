Connect with us

Bangkok

2 Kuwaiti thugs face jail for attack on a woman & 4 Thai men

Published

 on 

Two allegedly drunk Kuwaiti men were arrested on Friday, September 16, after attacking four Thai men who came to the rescue of a woman at a hotel near the Central Embassy in Bangkok. The thugs could face imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to 10,000 baht.

Last Friday at 4am, police officers from Lumpini Police Station rushed to Nana City Inn Hotel in Soi Sukhumvit 4 near the Central Embassy to suppress a fight between two Kuwaiti men and a group of Thai men.

Witnesses reported that the two Kuwaiti men fled from the scene after causing chaos and hid on the rooftop floor of the hotel.

The two men were identified as 21 year old Dhary S F Alemtairy, and 21 year old Abdukkah Alanezi.

The four Thai victims told police they were beaten up because they intervened to stop a Thai woman from being attacked by the two foreigners on the pavement in front of the Nana City Inn Hotel.

One of the victims tried to suppress the incident but got punched in the face. The other three victims tried to stop the two foreigners and a brawl broke out, with one of the victims stabbed in the back.

All of the victims suffered minor injuries despite the knife attack.

The two Kuwaiti men were eventually apprehended by police and face three charges, including:

  • Section 17 of the Alien Registration Acts: foreigners need to have identification documents and always be ready to show when require. Any foreigners who fail to follow the rules will face a fine of up to 1,000 baht.
  • Section 372 of the Criminal Laws: Any person who takes part in a brawl in a public place or commits whatever acts to disturb the peace of the public, shall be liable to a fine of up to 5,000 baht.
  • Section 295 of the Criminal Laws: Whoever causes injury to the other persons, both physically and mentally shall be punished with imprisonment up to two years, fined up to 4,000 baht, or both.

SOURCE: Khaosod

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Janneman
2022-09-19 12:14
Yes the wealthy foreign tourists are returning.
kalyan
2022-09-19 13:31
old days are returning with middle east eccentric uncontrolled guys coming to damage the peace of thailand.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Events23 seconds ago

Thailand’s biggest LGBTQ+ wedding planned for Valentine’s Day
Thailand12 mins ago

Japanese golfers sexually assault Thai caddies
Bangkok1 hour ago

Thailand’s eerie areoplane graveyard spooks Bangkok residents
Sponsored5 hours ago

International money transfers made fast, secure and transparent with DeeMoney Neo App
Politics1 hour ago

POLL: Nepotism and favours get promotions, but so does hard work
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai ambassador to London will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Bangkok3 hours ago

2 Kuwaiti thugs face jail for attack on a woman & 4 Thai men
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pollution3 hours ago

Plan to phase out importing plastic scrap by 2025
China4 hours ago

Biden recognises One-China policy and not Taiwan independence
Thailand4 hours ago

Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket to open new theme parks | GMT
Economy20 hours ago

Moon landing: can the space industry revive the Thai economy?
Crime20 hours ago

Former Thai policeman swindles gold shop, jailed for third time
World21 hours ago

Putin: Russian government is trying to end the Ukraine invasion
World21 hours ago

Tsunami warning cancelled after Taiwan earthquake
Bangkok22 hours ago

Experts suggest solutions to Bangkok’s limited flood retention space
Thailand23 hours ago

Ask the Thais – What is ‘greng jai’?, Thai way of greeting, mask-wearing in Thailand
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending