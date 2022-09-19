2 Kuwaiti thugs face jail for attack on a woman & 4 Thai men

Two allegedly drunk Kuwaiti men were arrested on Friday, September 16, after attacking four Thai men who came to the rescue of a woman at a hotel near the Central Embassy in Bangkok. The thugs could face imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to 10,000 baht.

Last Friday at 4am, police officers from Lumpini Police Station rushed to Nana City Inn Hotel in Soi Sukhumvit 4 near the Central Embassy to suppress a fight between two Kuwaiti men and a group of Thai men.

Witnesses reported that the two Kuwaiti men fled from the scene after causing chaos and hid on the rooftop floor of the hotel.

The two men were identified as 21 year old Dhary S F Alemtairy, and 21 year old Abdukkah Alanezi.

The four Thai victims told police they were beaten up because they intervened to stop a Thai woman from being attacked by the two foreigners on the pavement in front of the Nana City Inn Hotel.

One of the victims tried to suppress the incident but got punched in the face. The other three victims tried to stop the two foreigners and a brawl broke out, with one of the victims stabbed in the back.

All of the victims suffered minor injuries despite the knife attack.

The two Kuwaiti men were eventually apprehended by police and face three charges, including:

Section 17 of the Alien Registration Acts: foreigners need to have identification documents and always be ready to show when require. Any foreigners who fail to follow the rules will face a fine of up to 1,000 baht.

Section 372 of the Criminal Laws: Any person who takes part in a brawl in a public place or commits whatever acts to disturb the peace of the public, shall be liable to a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

Section 295 of the Criminal Laws: Whoever causes injury to the other persons, both physically and mentally shall be punished with imprisonment up to two years, fined up to 4,000 baht, or both.

SOURCE: Khaosod

Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE! https://forms.gle/imhiQRx8vgR8gASh6