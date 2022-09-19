Bangkok
2 Kuwaiti thugs face jail for attack on a woman & 4 Thai men
Two allegedly drunk Kuwaiti men were arrested on Friday, September 16, after attacking four Thai men who came to the rescue of a woman at a hotel near the Central Embassy in Bangkok. The thugs could face imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to 10,000 baht.
Last Friday at 4am, police officers from Lumpini Police Station rushed to Nana City Inn Hotel in Soi Sukhumvit 4 near the Central Embassy to suppress a fight between two Kuwaiti men and a group of Thai men.
Witnesses reported that the two Kuwaiti men fled from the scene after causing chaos and hid on the rooftop floor of the hotel.
The two men were identified as 21 year old Dhary S F Alemtairy, and 21 year old Abdukkah Alanezi.
The four Thai victims told police they were beaten up because they intervened to stop a Thai woman from being attacked by the two foreigners on the pavement in front of the Nana City Inn Hotel.
One of the victims tried to suppress the incident but got punched in the face. The other three victims tried to stop the two foreigners and a brawl broke out, with one of the victims stabbed in the back.
All of the victims suffered minor injuries despite the knife attack.
The two Kuwaiti men were eventually apprehended by police and face three charges, including:
- Section 17 of the Alien Registration Acts: foreigners need to have identification documents and always be ready to show when require. Any foreigners who fail to follow the rules will face a fine of up to 1,000 baht.
- Section 372 of the Criminal Laws: Any person who takes part in a brawl in a public place or commits whatever acts to disturb the peace of the public, shall be liable to a fine of up to 5,000 baht.
- Section 295 of the Criminal Laws: Whoever causes injury to the other persons, both physically and mentally shall be punished with imprisonment up to two years, fined up to 4,000 baht, or both.
SOURCE: Khaosod
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE! https://forms.gle/imhiQRx8vgR8gASh6
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand’s biggest LGBTQ+ wedding planned for Valentine’s Day
Japanese golfers sexually assault Thai caddies
Thailand’s eerie areoplane graveyard spooks Bangkok residents
International money transfers made fast, secure and transparent with DeeMoney Neo App
POLL: Nepotism and favours get promotions, but so does hard work
Thai ambassador to London will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
2 Kuwaiti thugs face jail for attack on a woman & 4 Thai men
Plan to phase out importing plastic scrap by 2025
Biden recognises One-China policy and not Taiwan independence
Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket to open new theme parks | GMT
Moon landing: can the space industry revive the Thai economy?
Former Thai policeman swindles gold shop, jailed for third time
Putin: Russian government is trying to end the Ukraine invasion
Tsunami warning cancelled after Taiwan earthquake
Experts suggest solutions to Bangkok’s limited flood retention space
Ask the Thais – What is ‘greng jai’?, Thai way of greeting, mask-wearing in Thailand
Here are the best steakhouses in Phuket in 2022
Best suit tailors in Phuket that’ll make you look fly
5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet
Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)
Khon Kaen Police give residents iron rods to protect themselves
Cannabis bill quashed by vote in House
Man complains after 23 taxi drivers in Bangkok refuse to serve him
VIDEO: Elephant kills monk in eastern Thailand
Thailand orders 20th Century Fox to pay 10 million baht to restore Maya Bay
Thailand’s baht weakens against US dollar
VIDEO: Python attacks Royal Forest Department officer in Bangkok
Stingy foreigner pays Thai taxi rider 20 cents for 450-baht ride
VIDEO: King cobra slithers into closet in southern Thailand
Alleged Thai ‘love scammer’ denied bail in Australia
Over 5 million foreign tourists arrived in Thailand in 9 months
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best Bites3 days ago
Here are the best steakhouses in Phuket in 2022
-
Best of4 days ago
Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)
-
Economy3 days ago
Thailand’s baht weakens against US dollar
-
Cannabis3 days ago
From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
-
Phuket3 days ago
“Furious” stray dogs anesthetised after chasing Phuket tourists
-
Thailand4 days ago
Teen accidentally shoots friend dead in a school near Bangkok
-
Phuket4 days ago
Monkeys barge into new Phuket resort
-
Crime3 days ago
Thai woman ‘clicks one link’ and loses 40 years of savings in terrifying tax scam
Recent comments: