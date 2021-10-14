Thailand
Thai Airways adding 39 international flight routes on October 31
Beleaguered national airline Thai Airways says they’re resuming full service on 36 foreign routes to destinations in Europe, Asia and Australia, many of which will resume from October 31. The implementation is in step with the Thai government’s commitment to reduce many of the impediments and restrictions to international arrivals from November 1.
The decision was announced today by Thai Airways Executive Vice President for Commerce Non Kalinta. The massively expanded and updated schedule will operate as the airline’s winter flight plan, going into effect on October 31 and following the flight schedule until March 26, barring any unforeseen circumstances.
The airline launched a set of flights planned specifically to support the Phuket Sandbox programme, as well as a wide range of flights hubbed in Bangkok, connecting the capital city with key locations throughout Asia, Australia, and Europe.
Thai Airways will operate 7 routes to support the Phuket Sandbox, 19 across Asia – particularly Southeast Asia and South Asia – 9 to Europe, and 1 to Australia. They will fly to Sydney from Bangkok and return, with flights departing from Bangkok on Wednesdays and Sundays.
The 7 Sandbox supporting flights are as follows:
|FLIGHT ROUTE
|DEPARTING BANGKOK ON…
|1. Bangkok-Phuket-London
|
Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays
|2. Bangkok-Phuket-Frankfurt
|
Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays
|3. Bangkok-Munich-Phuket-Bangkok
|
Fridays (from Jan 1)
|4. Bangkok-Phuket-Paris
|
Tuesdays and Thursdays
|5. Bangkok-Phuket-Copenhagen
|Thursdays
|6. Bangkok-Phuket-Stockholm
|Fridays
|7. Bangkok-Zurich-Phuket-Bangkok
|Fridays
Thai Airways routes launching between Bangkok and Asian destinations are as follows:
|DESTINATION
|DEPARTING BANGKOK ON…
|1. Manila
|
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays
|2. Osaka
|
Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
|3. Tokyo (Narita)
|
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays
|4. Tokyo (Haneda)
|
Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (from Jan 1)
|5. Nagoya
|
Wednesday, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays
|6. Taipei
|
Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays
|7. Seoul
|one flight a day
|8. Hong Kong
|
Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays
|9. Singapore
|
Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays
|10. Jakarta
|Wednesdays
|11. New Delhi
|
one flight a day (from Jan 1)
|12. Mumbai
|
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays (from Jan 1)
|13. Bengaluru
|
Mondays, Fridays and Sundays (from Jan 1)
|14. Hyderabad
|
Mondays, Fridays and Sundays (from Jan 1)
|15. Chennai
|
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (from Jan 1)
|16. Dhaka
|
Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (from Jan 1)
|17. Karachi
|
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays (from Jan 1)
|18. Lahore
|
Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (from Jan 1)
|19. Islamabad
|
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays (from Jan 1)
Thai Airways routes launching between Bangkok and European destinations are as follows:
|DESTINATION
|DEPARTING BANGKOK ON…
|1. London
|
Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays
|2. Frankfurt
|
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays
|3. Munich
|
Sundays (from Jan 1)
|4. Paris
|Sundays
|5. Brussels
|
Wednesdays and Fridays
|6. Milan
|
Thursdays and Saturdays (from Jan 1)
|7. Copenhagen
|
Wednesdays and Sundays
|8. Stockholm
|
Tuesdays and Thursdays
|9. Zurich
|
Mondays and Wednesdays (once a week Oct 31 to Dec 31)
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
