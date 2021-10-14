Thai Airways adding 39 international flight routes on October 31

Beleaguered national airline Thai Airways says they’re resuming full service on 36 foreign routes to destinations in Europe, Asia and Australia, many of which will resume from October 31. The implementation is in step with the Thai government’s commitment to reduce many of the impediments and restrictions to international arrivals from November 1.

The decision was announced today by Thai Airways Executive Vice President for Commerce Non Kalinta. The massively expanded and updated schedule will operate as the airline’s winter flight plan, going into effect on October 31 and following the flight schedule until March 26, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The airline launched a set of flights planned specifically to support the Phuket Sandbox programme, as well as a wide range of flights hubbed in Bangkok, connecting the capital city with key locations throughout Asia, Australia, and Europe.

Thai Airways will operate 7 routes to support the Phuket Sandbox, 19 across Asia – particularly Southeast Asia and South Asia – 9 to Europe, and 1 to Australia. They will fly to Sydney from Bangkok and return, with flights departing from Bangkok on Wednesdays and Sundays.

The 7 Sandbox supporting flights are as follows:

FLIGHT ROUTE DEPARTING BANGKOK ON… 1. Bangkok-Phuket-London Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays 2. Bangkok-Phuket-Frankfurt Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 3. Bangkok-Munich-Phuket-Bangkok Fridays (from Jan 1) 4. Bangkok-Phuket-Paris Tuesdays and Thursdays 5. Bangkok-Phuket-Copenhagen Thursdays 6. Bangkok-Phuket-Stockholm Fridays 7. Bangkok-Zurich-Phuket-Bangkok Fridays

Thai Airways routes launching between Bangkok and Asian destinations are as follows:

DESTINATION DEPARTING BANGKOK ON… 1. Manila Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 2. Osaka Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays 3. Tokyo (Narita) Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 4. Tokyo (Haneda) Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (from Jan 1) 5. Nagoya Wednesday, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays 6. Taipei Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays 7. Seoul one flight a day 8. Hong Kong Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays 9. Singapore Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 10. Jakarta Wednesdays 11. New Delhi one flight a day (from Jan 1) 12. Mumbai Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays (from Jan 1) 13. Bengaluru Mondays, Fridays and Sundays (from Jan 1) 14. Hyderabad Mondays, Fridays and Sundays (from Jan 1) 15. Chennai Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (from Jan 1) 16. Dhaka Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (from Jan 1) 17. Karachi Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays (from Jan 1) 18. Lahore Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (from Jan 1) 19. Islamabad Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays (from Jan 1)

Thai Airways routes launching between Bangkok and European destinations are as follows:

DESTINATION DEPARTING BANGKOK ON… 1. London Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays 2. Frankfurt Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays 3. Munich Sundays (from Jan 1) 4. Paris Sundays 5. Brussels Wednesdays and Fridays 6. Milan Thursdays and Saturdays (from Jan 1) 7. Copenhagen Wednesdays and Sundays 8. Stockholm Tuesdays and Thursdays 9. Zurich Mondays and Wednesdays (once a week Oct 31 to Dec 31)

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

