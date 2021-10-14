Connect with us

Thailand

Thai Airways adding 39 international flight routes on October 31

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Thai Airways is launching 39 new international flight routes from October 31.

Beleaguered national airline Thai Airways says they’re resuming full service on 36 foreign routes to destinations in Europe, Asia and Australia, many of which will resume from October 31. The implementation is in step with the Thai government’s commitment to reduce many of the impediments and restrictions to international arrivals from November 1.

The decision was announced today by Thai Airways Executive Vice President for Commerce Non Kalinta. The massively expanded and updated schedule will operate as the airline’s winter flight plan, going into effect on October 31 and following the flight schedule until March 26, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The airline launched a set of flights planned specifically to support the Phuket Sandbox programme, as well as a wide range of flights hubbed in Bangkok, connecting the capital city with key locations throughout Asia, Australia, and Europe.

Thai Airways will operate 7 routes to support the Phuket Sandbox, 19 across Asia – particularly Southeast Asia and South Asia – 9 to Europe, and 1 to Australia. They will fly to Sydney from Bangkok and return, with flights departing from Bangkok on Wednesdays and Sundays.

The 7 Sandbox supporting flights are as follows:

FLIGHT ROUTE DEPARTING BANGKOK ON…
1. Bangkok-Phuket-London
Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays
2. Bangkok-Phuket-Frankfurt
Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays
3. Bangkok-Munich-Phuket-Bangkok
Fridays (from Jan 1)
4. Bangkok-Phuket-Paris
Tuesdays and Thursdays
5. Bangkok-Phuket-Copenhagen Thursdays
6. Bangkok-Phuket-Stockholm Fridays
7. Bangkok-Zurich-Phuket-Bangkok Fridays

 

Thai Airways routes launching between Bangkok and Asian destinations are as follows:

DESTINATION DEPARTING BANGKOK ON…
1. Manila
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays
2. Osaka
Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
3. Tokyo (Narita)
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays
4. Tokyo (Haneda)
Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (from Jan 1)
5. Nagoya
Wednesday, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays
6. Taipei
Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays
7. Seoul one flight a day
8. Hong Kong
Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays
9. Singapore
Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays
10. Jakarta Wednesdays
11. New Delhi
one flight a day (from Jan 1)
12. Mumbai
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays (from Jan 1)
13. Bengaluru
Mondays, Fridays and Sundays (from Jan 1)
14. Hyderabad
Mondays, Fridays and Sundays (from Jan 1)
15. Chennai
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (from Jan 1)
16. Dhaka
Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (from Jan 1)
17. Karachi
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays (from Jan 1)
18. Lahore
Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (from Jan 1)
19. Islamabad
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays (from Jan 1)

 

Thai Airways routes launching between Bangkok and European destinations are as follows:

DESTINATION DEPARTING BANGKOK ON…
1. London
Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays
2. Frankfurt
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays
3. Munich
Sundays (from Jan 1)
4. Paris Sundays
5. Brussels
Wednesdays and Fridays
6. Milan
Thursdays and Saturdays (from Jan 1)
7. Copenhagen
Wednesdays and Sundays
8. Stockholm
Tuesdays and Thursdays
9. Zurich
Mondays and Wednesdays (once a week Oct 31 to Dec 31)

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending