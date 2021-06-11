Connect with us

Thailand

Thai Airways to offer international flights to 16 destinations next month

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

21 seconds ago

 on 

Photo via Thai Airways

Starting next month until September, Thai Airways will offer international flights from Bangkok to 16 destinations including Tokyo, Osaka, London, Paris and Frankfurt. The airline’s chief commercial officer says there’s an increase in demand for air travel and they plan to increase flights later this year under its 2021 Winter Programme.

The airline says it “prioritises hygiene excellence” and strictly abides by disease control measures set by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and Civil Aviation Authority. Passenger cabins are disinfected after every flight.

  • Tokyo: From the Narita International Airport, 3 flights will run each week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. From the Haneda Airport, 2 flights will run each week on Wednesdays and Fridays.
  • Osaka: 3 flights will run each week on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
  • Nagoya: 2 flights will run each week on Thursdays and Sundays.
  • Seoul: 2 flights will run each week on Thursdays and Sundays.
  • Taipei: 3 flights will run each week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
  • Hong Kong: five flights will run each week on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays.
  • Lahore: 2 flights will run each week on Fridays and Sundays.
  • Dhaka: 1 flight will run every Friday.
  • Manila: 3 flights will run each week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
  • London: 2 flights will run each week on Wednesdays and Sundays.
  • Copenhagen: 2 flights will run each week on Wednesdays and Sundays.
  • Frankfurt: 3 flights will run each week on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
  • Paris: 1 flight will run every Saturday.
  • Zurich: 1 flight will run every Wednesday.
  • Sydney: 2 flights will run each week on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Go to thaiairways.com for more information.

SOURCE: TAT

 

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

