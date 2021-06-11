Thailand
Thai Airways to offer international flights to 16 destinations next month
Starting next month until September, Thai Airways will offer international flights from Bangkok to 16 destinations including Tokyo, Osaka, London, Paris and Frankfurt. The airline’s chief commercial officer says there’s an increase in demand for air travel and they plan to increase flights later this year under its 2021 Winter Programme.
The airline says it “prioritises hygiene excellence” and strictly abides by disease control measures set by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and Civil Aviation Authority. Passenger cabins are disinfected after every flight.
- Tokyo: From the Narita International Airport, 3 flights will run each week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. From the Haneda Airport, 2 flights will run each week on Wednesdays and Fridays.
- Osaka: 3 flights will run each week on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
- Nagoya: 2 flights will run each week on Thursdays and Sundays.
- Seoul: 2 flights will run each week on Thursdays and Sundays.
- Taipei: 3 flights will run each week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
- Hong Kong: five flights will run each week on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays.
- Lahore: 2 flights will run each week on Fridays and Sundays.
- Dhaka: 1 flight will run every Friday.
- Manila: 3 flights will run each week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
- London: 2 flights will run each week on Wednesdays and Sundays.
- Copenhagen: 2 flights will run each week on Wednesdays and Sundays.
- Frankfurt: 3 flights will run each week on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
- Paris: 1 flight will run every Saturday.
- Zurich: 1 flight will run every Wednesday.
- Sydney: 2 flights will run each week on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Go to thaiairways.com for more information.
SOURCE: TAT
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thai Airways to offer international flights to 16 destinations next month
Friday Covid Update: 2,290 new cases, provincial totals
Alpha variant of Covid-19 makes up 9 in 10 infections
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
2 Chon Buri officials arrested for allegedly taking bribes
Meth production still going strong in Southeast Asia, despite Covid hurdles
Good Morning Thailand | Bars closed for Sandbox reopening, the Myanmar effect
China arrests 1,100 in cryptocurrency money laundering bust
Volunteers sought for research on combining Covid vaccines
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
CCSA says tighter scrutiny needed for construction workers leaving sites
AstraZeneca working with Southeast Asia countries after delays from Thai plant
Former prosecutors face corruption charges in Phuket land encroachment case
Police quell gun dealing network in Bangkok
Online learning only for schools in Bangkok and other dark red provinces
Friday Covid Update: 2,290 cases and 27 deaths
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
Private hospitals in Thailand to confirm price of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine today
Covid Update Saturday: 36 deaths and 2,817 infections
Police arrest suspect who allegedly sold assault rifles stolen from military base
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony
UPDATE: Billionaire couple found dead at bottom of Koh Tao resort pool
Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob convenience store
Thai airports to use machines more, humans less
More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Business1 day ago
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony
- Crime4 days ago
Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob convenience store
- South2 days ago
More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
- Phuket3 hours ago
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai applies to implement sandbox re-opening from August 1
- Business21 hours ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Bangkok4 days ago
235 people in 10 Thai provinces infected with Covid variant first found in India