Thai Air Force investigates unpaid duty allowances for soldiers

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF)addressed the issue of unpaid duty allowances following complaints from soldiers. The RTAF spokesperson, Boonlert Andara, announced that the commander-in-chief ordered an investigation into the matter, highlighting the importance of transparency and adherence to regulations.

Yesterday, September 19, Boonlert responded to reports from a social media page, Survive, which claimed that RTAF personnel from Wing 3 in Sa Kaeo province had not received their duty allowances. The commander-in-chief has been informed and has instructed the inspector general of the RTAF to urgently investigate and report back on the findings to address public concerns.

Boonlert assured that the RTAF is committed to transparency and strict adherence to budgetary regulations. The investigation is ongoing to ensure that all procedures are followed correctly and that any discrepancies are resolved, reported KhaoSod.

“The air force places a strong emphasis on ensuring that all budget disbursements comply strictly with relevant regulations.”

In related news, hundreds of workers have been protesting outside Thai Oil’s refinery in Chon Buri since July 24 due to unpaid wages. The Labour Ministry has stepped in, urging relevant parties to resolve the issue promptly.

Employees of Sinopec Engineering Group (Thailand) Co Ltd, a subcontractor for Thai Oil, initiated the protest after not receiving their salaries since May. The protest has drawn the attention of several agencies, including the Department of Provincial Administration in Sri Racha district, Laem Chabang Police Station, the Labour Protection and Welfare Office, and the Provincial Social Security Office.

Labour Ministry spokesperson Phumiphat Mueanchan stated that Sinopec owes 1,000 employees a total of 134 million baht for unpaid salaries from May and June. Sinopec’s payment issues stem from not receiving payments from its multinational unincorporated joint venture with Petrofac, Saipem, and Samsung (UJV).

