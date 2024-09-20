Udon Thani family booted out by mother-in-law, walks 60km

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A man, his wife, and their three children in Udon Thani province were forced to walk over 60 kilometres back home after being kicked out by his mother-in-law, only to be assisted by kind-hearted police officers who provided transportation and financial aid.

Chompoonut Chaiwan shared a story on Facebook about a family pushing a cart from Nong Han Hospital to their home in Dong Phatthana. They were spotted by a group of officials who gave them a lift partway.

Advertisements

Chompoonut, noticing the family, contacted the Chai Wan Police Station via their Facebook page. Officers subsequently came to the family’s aid, transporting them home and providing financial assistance.

The family, consisting of 37 year old Pavena Ratchadee, her husband Somsak Ratchadee, and their three children, six year old Kongjirakorn Worachak, three year old Waranya Ratchadee, and one year old Thanatporn Ratchadee, faced hardship after a disagreement with Somsak’s mother-in-law.

Police officers from Chai Wan Police Station, including Sergeant Narintorn Chaowdon, Corporal Chatchai Jeensungneon, Sub-Lieutenant Rittichai Seechande, and Police Constable Songrit Senawong, helped the family reach their home in Dong Phatthana, Khum Kham subdistrict, Chai Wan district, Udon Thani province.

Financial dispute

Somsak explained that the altercation with his mother-in-law occurred the previous evening. She accused him and his wife of not contributing financially to the household.

Advertisements

The couple usually earned a living through odd jobs and selling bamboo shoots. However, their youngest daughter had fallen ill and required hospitalisation, preventing them from working for the past few days. With his wife also suffering from a fever, Somsak had been unable to leave the hospital to work.

“My mother-in-law was furious and told us to leave. She said, ‘Take your wife and kids back to Chai Wan. Go wherever you want.’ So, I decided to take my three children and leave immediately.

“We left Nong Han Hospital at 5pm and spent the night at a roadside pavilion. This morning, we continued our journey, hoping to get home.

“We encountered some kind people who gave us a ride to Nong Toom Intersection in Chai Wan district. From there, we planned to continue on foot until the police arrived to help us.”

Sergeant Narintorn and his team not only ensured the family’s safe return but also provided them with monetary assistance, showing compassion and dedication to public service. Somsak expressed his gratitude, reported KhaoSod.

“I am very thankful to the officers of Chai Wan Police Station for their help in getting us home safely.”