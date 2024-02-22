Landmark verdict in Kanchanaburi: 18 sentenced to death, 1 gets life in prison brawl case

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Eighteen individuals today received the death penalty with one sentenced to life imprisonment in a landmark ruling at the Thong Pha Phum Provincial Court in Kanchanaburi province. The court acquitted four others in a case stemming from a deadly brawl between inmate groups from Ban Mueang Kan and Ban Bo Phloi against those from Ban Tha Maka. The incident, which occurred on February 22, 2015, resulted in the deaths of two inmates and injuries to six others.

The brawl was reportedly triggered by a dispute over tattooing within the prison, where inmates from Ban Mueang Kan and Ban Bo Phloi were admonished by the Ban Tha Maka group for tattooing in an area covered by surveillance cameras. This caused dissatisfaction that led to the violent confrontation. The defendants, numbering 26 in total, were indicted following the seizure of five sharp metal objects used in the altercation, reported KhaoSod.

The court’s verdict was delivered at 9am, today, February 22, with the Thong Pha Phum District Attorney present. Out of the 26 accused, one died before the trial, and one escaped during the court proceedings, leaving 23 defendants to hear the judgment. The court took considerable time to read through the judgment, which exceeded 100 pages, due to the number of defendants and the complexity of the case.

Follow us on :













Superintendent Montri Tangto of the Thong Pha Phum Police Station ensured tight security by deploying over 20 uniformed and plainclothes officers to facilitate and maintain safety at the courthouse. The defendants arrived at the court in an orderly fashion, each bearing a name tag displaying their identities and order in the case.

After the verdict was handed down, with 18 facing capital punishment and one sentenced to life without parole, the remaining defendants were escorted back to the Thong Pha Phum District Prison at 12.20pm. The police provided a high level of security throughout the transportation process to avoid any further incidents.