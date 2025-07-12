Drug-fuelled horror: Man slashes own throat in Phuket meltdown

A Phuket man is fighting for his life after he slit his own throat in a terrifying episode believed to be triggered by a drug-induced hallucination—leaving his family too traumatised to visit him in hospital.

Thalang Police confirmed that emergency services rushed to a shed near Wat Manik, in Village 7, Srisoonthorn, at about 1.30pm on Thursday, July 10, following reports of a man seriously injured and bleeding heavily.

When officers and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation arrived, they found the 41 year old lying unresponsive in a pool of blood. He had a deep, 20-centimetre gash across his throat but was still alive, though cold to the touch.

A blood-stained pocket knife was recovered at the scene. Rescue teams worked quickly to stabilise the man before transporting him to Thalang Hospital for emergency treatment.

Police said initial inquiries revealed the man lived alone and had a well-documented history of drug use. He had also received treatment for psychological issues in the past.

Speaking by phone to reporters, his sister painted a harrowing picture of his decline.

“He was hallucinating again, saying people were trying to kill him, even hiding under the bed,” she said. “He ran off and left his bag in different places. I didn’t ask much because I can’t deal with him anymore. He’s hurt me so much.”

She revealed that her brother had served time in prison for drug offences and was only released late last year. Despite her best efforts to care for him, she said his behaviour had become increasingly erratic and frightening.

“I have my own daughter to worry about. I can’t do it anymore. I suffer from anxiety myself. I’m afraid to visit him in hospital.”

Neighbours reported seeing the man pacing outside the shed the previous night, shouting at unseen figures and accusing them of planting drugs to frame him.

Police believe the incident was likely the result of severe drug-induced psychosis, but stressed that an investigation is ongoing to rule out foul play, reported The Phuket News.

“The man is receiving treatment and remains under observation,” a police spokesperson said.

Police urge anyone struggling with addiction or mental health issues to seek help before tragedy strikes.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.