Teenage boy found dead on Rayong beach after first visit with family

Rescue workers carry dead body if teenage boy. Picture courtesy of Sanook.

The body of a teenage boy who had gone missing while swimming at Suan Son Beach in Rayong province has been found, floating approximately 2 kilometres from the scene of the incident. The teenager’s mother collapsed upon seeing her son’s body.

Yesterday, a 14 year old boy was visiting the seaside for the first time with his family. While playing in the sea at Suan Son Beach, Rayong province, he was swept away by a wave in front of his distressed mother, who called for help. Locals tried to rescue him, but the powerful waves caused them to lose grip and injured two rescuers.

Rescue teams from three agencies searched for the teenage boy throughout the night, facing challenges from strong wind and waves. At 10.50pm, rescuers briefed the boy’s 45 year old father, Boonchu Khaolelam, about the search results.

Boonchu expressed his determination to stay at Suan Son Beach until his son was found, only then would he return to their home in Lat Krabang, Bangkok.

This morning, at 9.50am, villagers found an object resembling a person floating at the beach in front of a hotel and quickly informed Sawang Rescue Foundation Rayong unit. The object was confirmed to be the body of the missing teenage boy.

Police and medical personnel arrived at the scene to conduct the necessary procedures. The boy’s 42 year old mother, Nid, fainted and collapsed after seeing her son’s lifeless body and had to be given first aid before resting, Sanook reported.

The first Sawang Phorn Rayong rescue worker on the scene, 33 year old Sompakon Na Ramat, said that a local villager alerted them. After verifying it was the boy, they informed the team leader and proceeded to follow the necessary protocols.

Initially, police transported the boy’s body to Rayong Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.