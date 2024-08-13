Technician crushed to death while repairing lift at Bangkok airport

Published: 16:39, 13 August 2024| Updated: 16:39, 13 August 2024
Photo via Matichon

A technician, believed to be a Thai national, tragically lost his life today while repairing a lift at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok.

The technician’s death was reported today, August 13, by several Thai news agencies. It was stated that he was conducting repairs at the bottom of the lift within a domestic passenger terminal of Suvarnabhumi Airport when the lift car descended and crushed him.

Images shared by the media showed the victim’s body at the bottom of the elevator. The lift was cordoned off with yellow boards to prevent others from entering the scene until police could investigate the cause of the incident.

Airport officials are planning to contact the deceased’s family to inform them of the tragic news.

In a related report, a Thai woman lost her leg last year after her shoe became caught in an escalator, causing her to collapse at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok. Her leg was drawn into the machine, forcing doctors to amputate it up to the knee to save her life.

The incident drew significant attention from airport users, raising concerns about safety and the condition of facilities within the airport.

A similar incident occurred ten days later involving a young Thai boy. His right foot became trapped on the side of an escalator. Fortunately, he was rescued in time and did not lose his leg, though he did require 11 stitches to treat the wound on his foot.

Another accident occurred at Chiang Mai International Airport on August 3 when the ceiling at the passenger terminal collapsed, injuring two foreign children—one from China and one from the Netherlands. Luckily, they sustained only minor injuries and were able to continue their journeys.

The airport explained that moisture from the air conditioning ducts and rainfall had weakened the ceiling panel, causing it to collapse. The airport has promised to address the issue and prioritise passenger safety.

