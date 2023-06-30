Another injured victim steps forward following escalator accident at Bangkok airport

Photo via TikTok @zjbambam

Ten days prior to the incident involving a woman losing half of her leg at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, a young boy experienced an escalator mishap that resulted in his foot getting trapped underneath. Fortunately, the boy made a successful recovery after receiving 11 stitches.

A Thai woman on Wednesday lost her leg after she collapsed on the escalator at Don Mueang Airport. The doctor told the victim and the media that her leg could be reattached. Despite this positive development, the woman remains in a state of shock. She reportedly cried when seeing her news go viral on social media.

Following the woman’s unfortunate fall, a number of Thai netizens and news outlets reported similar cases from the past in order to raise awareness and caution the public about the potential dangers associated with escalators.

The Facebook post of a Thai man who fell victim to the escalator in 2019 went viral on Thai social media once more following the woman’s story. In his post, the man recounted how his shoe became trapped under the escalator. He made the quick decision to remove his shoe, so he could avoid injury. The man added that the airport only sent an apology via text message and no further support was reported.

Thai news outlets also shed light on another alarming case, which occurred when a young boy’s shoe was trapped beneath the escalator at Don Mueang.

The boy’s mother shared a video of the incident on her TikTok account on June 22. The video demonstrates the boy’s right foot getting caught on the right side of the escalator.

According to the mother, her son was rescued and sustained a long wound on his foot. The doctor revealed to the family that the Crocs he was wearing helped protect the boy due to their thickness. His toes might be crushed if he had worn flip flops.

Follow us on :













On the other hand, some Thai TikTok users speculated that Crocs may have contributed to the accident. One netizen mentioned that the Hong Kong train service has banned this type of shoe to prevent such accidents.

The boy’s mother shared that her son received 11 stitches and has since made a full recovery. He is now able to walk and run just as he did before the incident.