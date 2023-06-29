Thai woman loses leg on Bangkok airport escalator

Photo via Facebook/ Don Mueang International Airport-DMK

A Thai woman tragically lost her leg after collapsing on an escalator at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok today.

The Director of the Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Karun Thanakun, revealed the accident took place around 8.30am today, June 29. He reported that the accident happened at an escalator in the South Corridor between Pier 4 and Pier 5 of the domestic passenger terminal 2.

According to the picture shared by the airport, the accident occurred at the end of the moving walkway. According to the report, the victim was en route to travel to the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat. While she was on the walkway, she collapsed, and then her leg was drawn into the machine, up to the kneecap. Karun explained the sequence of events captured on the CCTV footage, stating…

“From the CCTV footage, it appears that the passenger’s left leg was struck by a suitcase while she was on the escalator. She subsequently fell, and her leg was pulled down.”

Airport staff reacted promptly, providing immediate assistance and hurriedly rushing the victim to the Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital. However, the severity of her injuries led to the unfortunate amputation of her leg.

All of the involved escalators were temporarily discontinued while the engineering team investigated the cause of the accident.

The airport made an official statement about the matter at 11.30am revealing that the authorities had visited the victim in hospital, and the airport is willing to provide full support on treatment costs and compensation. The airport stated…

“We deeply regret the distressing incident at Don Mueang Airport and are fully committed to providing care, covering medical expenses and necessary compensation.”

Many Thai netizens urged the authorities to provide the result of the thorough investigation as soon as possible. Some netizens agreed that the incident reminded them of a similar case that occurred three to four years ago when the escalator pulled a shoe of a Thai man beneath the platform.

The victim revealed his experience on Facebook in 2019. He explained that he walked normally on the moving walkway when he suddenly felt something pulling his shoe. He tried to retrieve his shoes and eventually decided to take them off. Immediately, the escalator pulled his shoe beneath the platform.

The man stated that he shared his experience to warn the others. He said if he did not take off his shoe in time, it could have been his foot trapped beneath the escalator instead of his shoe. He added that all he received from the airport was an apology message via SMS.

