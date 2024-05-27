Gold stealing Taxi driver arrested for 2 million baht haul

Image courtesy of Khaosod

In a swift operation, police detained a taxi driver who was reportedly found in possession of gold worth 1.9 million baht. This follows a gold shop employee’s reports of losing over 40 baht of gold while en route to deliver the valuables to her place of employment in Yaowarat.

Chaiyaporn, the gold shop owner, initially offered a 100,000 baht reward for its return but stated that legal action would follow if police had to intervene.

Yesterday at 1.20pm, Bang Yi Khan police detained the taxi driver captured on CCTV picking up a bag from the middle of Borommaratchachonnani Road on May 22.

The arrest occurred in Nang Loeng while he was driving passengers. Following the arrest, police searched his residence in Sathu Pradit for the missing gold but withheld specific details.

When escorted to the third-floor investigation room, journalists asked about the whereabouts of the gold. The driver did not verbally respond but nodded.

Reporters inquired if he knew the bag contained gold when he picked it up. Expressing concern about potential legal repercussions, the driver simply shook his head.

When asked why he hadn’t returned the gold and if he had spoken with the owner, he replied that he had not.

Authorities have retrieved 47 baht of the gold, while the remaining two baht were sold to a shop for 60,000 baht. This money has been seized and remains unused. The driver claimed he sold the gold to confirm its authenticity.

Police had also summoned the taxi driver’s wife for further questioning where she is expected to shed light on further details of the case, reported Khaosod.

Original story: Thai courier claims to lose 2 million baht in gold on Bangkok road

A Thai courier filed a complaint with the police, claiming she lost 2 million baht in gold on the Borommaratchachonnani Road in Bangkok while delivering the valuables to a gold shop she worked for.

The 58 year old woman named Pailin Kaewphet filed a complaint at Bang Yi Khan Police Station yesterday, May 23, stating that she lost gold necklaces and gold bars worth about 2 million baht near a pedestrian bridge outside Lotus’s supermarket in the Bangkok Noi district of Bangkok at around 8.20am.

Pailin explained to police that she was a worker at a gold shop in the Wang Burapha neighbourhood in the Phranakhon district of Bangkok and visited another gold shop in the southern province of Phetchaburi to pick up the lost gold.

Pailin further explained that she lost her tote bag while taking a motorcycle taxi outside the supermarket. The bag contained her purse, ID card, and a white paper box with the gold.

The complaint initially led police officers and news agencies to suspect Pailin of theft. However, after reviewing security camera footage, officers confirmed that Pailin did indeed drop her tote bag at the mentioned location. Nevertheless, they have not yet been able to identify the person who took the bag.

The owner of the gold shop in Phetchaburi, Chaiyaporn Jariyadham, was summoned to the Bang Yi Khan Police Station in Bangkok for questioning.

Chaiyaporn explained that he opened a gold shop for nearly 30 years ago and had known Pailin for more than 10 years. Pailin reportedly worked at the Bangkok gold shop for more than 25 years.

Chaiyaporn disclosed that he asked Pailin to deliver gold to various gold shops multiple times, with the value of the gold exceeding 4.2 million baht at one time. Pailin had never caused any thefts or problems for him.

Chaiyaporn said he talked to Pailin after the loss and did not notice any suspicious behaviour from her. He asked Pailin to be honest with him and discuss any financial issues she might have but Pailin insisted that she did not have any problems and did not steal the gold.

Chaiyaporn urged anyone who found the gold to return it to him, offering a reward of 100,000 baht.