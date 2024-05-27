Python stuck in ceiling rescued in Ang Thong home

Picture courtesy of Egor Kamelev from pexels.com

A large python was discovered stuck in a concrete crevice under the ceiling, with its head hanging down, in a house in Ang Thong. The homeowner quickly contacted rescue services, who used tools to safely extract the snake.

The incident is believed to be a sign of good luck, prompting the homeowner to consider using the house number for a lottery ticket.

The Ang Thong Rescue Association received a call for help from residents of house number 5/5, Village No. 5, Talat Kluad Subdistrict, Mueang District, Ang Thong Province. The homeowners reported that a python was trapped in a concrete crevice under the ceiling, visible with its head hanging down.

Upon receiving the call, Ratha Tapianthong, along with skilled rescue personnel equipped with concrete drilling tools, was dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the team met with the 58 year old homeowner, who recounted the events of the previous night.

She heard unusual noises from under the ceiling and, upon inspection, found the large python with its head protruding but unable to free itself. The following morning, she contacted the rescue team to investigate.

Upon inspection, the rescue team confirmed that the python’s body was indeed stuck in the concrete crevice under the ceiling. Using specialized tools, they managed to safely extract the snake. The python measured 2.40 metres in length.

Lottery numbers

The homeowner and neighbours believe the incident could be a sign of good fortune and intend to use house number, 5/5, Village No. 5, to purchase a lottery ticket with the number 555 in hopes of winning.

“It was quite a surprise to find such a large snake stuck in our home, We are relieved that it was safely removed and hope this unusual event brings us some luck.”

The rescue team’s swift response and expertise in handling reptiles ensured that the python was unharmed during the extraction process. The team emphasised the importance of contacting professionals when dealing with potentially dangerous wildlife to ensure both human and animal safety.

This incident highlights the occasional interaction between humans and wildlife, particularly in areas where natural habitats are close to residential zones. The python, although startling, posed no immediate threat once it was securely handled by the rescue team.

Residents expressed their gratitude towards the Ang Thong Rescue Association for their prompt and effective action. The homeowner’s decision to use the house number in the lottery reflects a common cultural belief in Thailand that unusual events can bring good fortune.

As the community buzzes with talk of potential lottery winnings, the safe removal of the python remains the focal point of the story. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining vigilance and readiness to call for expert assistance in unexpected situations involving wildlife.

The rescue operation was completed successfully, and the python was released back into a safe environment, away from residential areas. The homeowner and her neighbours now look forward to seeing if house number 5/5 will indeed bring them the luck they hope for in the upcoming lottery draw, reported Khaosod.