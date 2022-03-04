Connect with us

Thailand

Tangmo: New witnesses questioned, police dismiss bribery claims as investigation plods on

Thaiger

Published

 on 

"The sun set to rise again." Tango poses on the beach in Phuket. Credit: melonp.official | Instagram

Nonthaburi police have interviewed another 8 witnesses in their ongoing investigation into the death of Thai Christian actress Nida “Tango” Patcharaveerapong, who drowned in the Chao Phraya River after allegedly falling from a speedboat last Thursday night.

Earlier this week that all five witnesses face charges of negligence leading to death and giving false statements. they have not yet determined whose negligence caused the actress to fall from the boat, Pol Lt Gen Jirapat Phumjit, Commissioner of Provincial Police Region 1, told the Bangkok Post.

“No theories have been ruled out so far, whether it was an accident or if there was something else behind the incident…”

Tangmo’s five companions were her manager, Idsarin “Gatick” Juthasuksawat; Wisapat “Sand” Manomairat; Nitas “Job” Kiratisoothisathorn; the boat owner, Tanupat “Por” Lerttaweewit; and the skipper, Phaiboon “Robert” Trikanjananun.

Police have already charged Job and Robert with operating an unlicensed vessel and negligence leading to death, while all five boat buddies face charges of negligence leading to death and making false claims.

Police have new questions a total of 29 witnesses, including 4 of the 5 friends who accompanied Tangmo on the boat, according to the Bangkok Post. Most recently, Surattanavee “Bow TK” Suviporn, a friend of both Tangmo and her manager, was one of them.

Robert, the unlicensed skipper, has not yet been interviewed because he has been ‘sick’ with high blood pressure, according to the Bangkok Post. He was allegedly driving the boat at the time Tango fell in the river, police say. He also reportedly has not participated in the nightly reenactments with police on the Chao Phraya River.

Investigators reviewing the boat’s GPS data say they believe Tango fell off the boat sometime between 10:29pm and 10:34pm. Moreover, forensic samples collected from the boat are currently under review, including DNA and fingerprints.

Jirapat said he believes no evidence is missing from the boat, which was not at the scene when police first arrived Thursday night. Police confiscated the boat from the NBC Boat Club in Nonthaburi on Friday morning last week.

“We aim to make [the investigation] as thorough as possible with the help of forensic evidence.”

Police are also reviewing a video of the late Thai actress, which was recorded on her manager’s phone that night, after Thai netizen sleuths pointed out a mysterious male voice shouting angrily off-camera.

In the video, Tango is seen nonchalantly posing with a glass of wine and playing with her hair, which a man can be heard off-camera shouting…

“You bring your friend here! You bring your friend here!”

Regarding rumours that male witness Por has gifted 3 million baht to Muang district police station in Nonthaburi, Superintendent Pol Col Chaturon Anurakbandit said…

“We haven’t received the amount claimed. And in any case, I insist that everything here is being done by the book.”

Investigators have also requested the phone records from the five witnesses, which have already been collected by Technology Crime Suppression Division, the Bangkok Post reported.

As Tango’s family, friends and fans mark one week of mourning since her death, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is reportedly urging police to expedite their investigation, which has entered its eighth day with no definitive conclusions.

Meanwhile, Tango news continues to dominate Thai media headlines and countless theories proliferate online, as Thais seek closure on the death of their beloved “Watermelon.”

In her final Instagram post on melonp.official one week ago, the Thai Christian actress posted pictures of herself posing on the beach in Phuket before the sunrise. Her photo captions reads…

“The sun [is] set to rise again.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Soidog
    2022-03-04 17:00
    52 minutes ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: Who would have thought... No, it just can't be true. 🙄 It’s their way of negotiating a price. By claiming it hasn’t happened, they are sending a message to say the figure is not enough.…
    image
    palooka
    2022-03-04 17:00
    “We haven’t received the amount claimed. And in any case, I insist that everything here is being done by the book.” Whose book? Doesn't really deny money passed hands either. (If translated correctly)
    image
    palooka
    2022-03-04 17:03
    1 minute ago, Soidog said: It’s their way of negotiating a price. By claiming it hasn’t happened, they are sending a message to say the figure is not enough. I don’t know why the RTP don’t just issue a price…
    image
    DoUKnowWhoIAm
    2022-03-04 17:29
    22 minutes ago, Soidog said: It’s their way of negotiating a price. By claiming it hasn’t happened, they are sending a message to say the figure is not enough. I don’t know why the RTP don’t just issue a price…
    image
    LoongFred
    2022-03-04 18:38
    Nothing but blind speculation. Needs to be evidence based. Failure of not having facts shows biased judgment. I suggest that people check the facts first. If the facts show that the police misconduct they need to be brought to justice. …
    Thaiger

    If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Thailand26 mins ago

      Tangmo: New witnesses questioned, police dismiss bribery claims as investigation plods on
      Thailand56 mins ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai nationals sign up to help defend Ukraine
      Vietnam1 hour ago

      Vietnam considers treating Covid-19 as an endemic
      Sponsored9 hours ago

      Exclusive properties in Phuket for sale by CBRE 2022
      image
      Travel2 hours ago

      City Guide: Top 5 supermarkets to buy groceries in Thailand 2022
      Crime2 hours ago

      Retired police officer allegedly steals gold necklaces valued at 2 million baht
      Crime2 hours ago

      Tangmo: Police investigate mysterious male voice as new evidence comes to light
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      World2 hours ago

      West Papua rebels shoot and kill eight technicians
      Property2 hours ago

      Sena to expand housing, warehouse portfolio in 2022
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Thai Army’s Channel 5 spreads fake news on Russian attack in Ukraine
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Tourism officials recommend that tourists be allowed to enter without registering for Thailand Pass
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Phuket’s tuna industry falling behind, Phuket VP calls to train fishermen
      Thailand4 hours ago

      Asia News Today | Japan to ease border restrictions & Malaysian travel bubbles
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

      Friday Covid Update: 23,834 new cases; provincial totals
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

      Positive results from antigen test reach record high in Thailand
      Thailand5 hours ago

      Bangkok criminal court won’t let activist study on scholarship in Germany
      Thailand6 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism1 year ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending