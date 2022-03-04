Thailand
Tangmo: New witnesses questioned, police dismiss bribery claims as investigation plods on
Nonthaburi police have interviewed another 8 witnesses in their ongoing investigation into the death of Thai Christian actress Nida “Tango” Patcharaveerapong, who drowned in the Chao Phraya River after allegedly falling from a speedboat last Thursday night.
Earlier this week that all five witnesses face charges of negligence leading to death and giving false statements. they have not yet determined whose negligence caused the actress to fall from the boat, Pol Lt Gen Jirapat Phumjit, Commissioner of Provincial Police Region 1, told the Bangkok Post.
“No theories have been ruled out so far, whether it was an accident or if there was something else behind the incident…”
Tangmo’s five companions were her manager, Idsarin “Gatick” Juthasuksawat; Wisapat “Sand” Manomairat; Nitas “Job” Kiratisoothisathorn; the boat owner, Tanupat “Por” Lerttaweewit; and the skipper, Phaiboon “Robert” Trikanjananun.
Police have already charged Job and Robert with operating an unlicensed vessel and negligence leading to death, while all five boat buddies face charges of negligence leading to death and making false claims.
Police have new questions a total of 29 witnesses, including 4 of the 5 friends who accompanied Tangmo on the boat, according to the Bangkok Post. Most recently, Surattanavee “Bow TK” Suviporn, a friend of both Tangmo and her manager, was one of them.
Robert, the unlicensed skipper, has not yet been interviewed because he has been ‘sick’ with high blood pressure, according to the Bangkok Post. He was allegedly driving the boat at the time Tango fell in the river, police say. He also reportedly has not participated in the nightly reenactments with police on the Chao Phraya River.
Investigators reviewing the boat’s GPS data say they believe Tango fell off the boat sometime between 10:29pm and 10:34pm. Moreover, forensic samples collected from the boat are currently under review, including DNA and fingerprints.
Jirapat said he believes no evidence is missing from the boat, which was not at the scene when police first arrived Thursday night. Police confiscated the boat from the NBC Boat Club in Nonthaburi on Friday morning last week.
“We aim to make [the investigation] as thorough as possible with the help of forensic evidence.”
Police are also reviewing a video of the late Thai actress, which was recorded on her manager’s phone that night, after Thai netizen sleuths pointed out a mysterious male voice shouting angrily off-camera.
In the video, Tango is seen nonchalantly posing with a glass of wine and playing with her hair, which a man can be heard off-camera shouting…
“You bring your friend here! You bring your friend here!”
Regarding rumours that male witness Por has gifted 3 million baht to Muang district police station in Nonthaburi, Superintendent Pol Col Chaturon Anurakbandit said…
“We haven’t received the amount claimed. And in any case, I insist that everything here is being done by the book.”
Investigators have also requested the phone records from the five witnesses, which have already been collected by Technology Crime Suppression Division, the Bangkok Post reported.
As Tango’s family, friends and fans mark one week of mourning since her death, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is reportedly urging police to expedite their investigation, which has entered its eighth day with no definitive conclusions.
Meanwhile, Tango news continues to dominate Thai media headlines and countless theories proliferate online, as Thais seek closure on the death of their beloved “Watermelon.”
In her final Instagram post on melonp.official one week ago, the Thai Christian actress posted pictures of herself posing on the beach in Phuket before the sunrise. Her photo captions reads…
“The sun [is] set to rise again.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Tangmo: New witnesses questioned, police dismiss bribery claims as investigation plods on
Thailand News Today | Thai nationals sign up to help defend Ukraine
Vietnam considers treating Covid-19 as an endemic
Exclusive properties in Phuket for sale by CBRE 2022
City Guide: Top 5 supermarkets to buy groceries in Thailand 2022
Retired police officer allegedly steals gold necklaces valued at 2 million baht
Tangmo: Police investigate mysterious male voice as new evidence comes to light
West Papua rebels shoot and kill eight technicians
Sena to expand housing, warehouse portfolio in 2022
Thai Army’s Channel 5 spreads fake news on Russian attack in Ukraine
Tourism officials recommend that tourists be allowed to enter without registering for Thailand Pass
Phuket’s tuna industry falling behind, Phuket VP calls to train fishermen
Asia News Today | Japan to ease border restrictions & Malaysian travel bubbles
Friday Covid Update: 23,834 new cases; provincial totals
Positive results from antigen test reach record high in Thailand
Bangkok criminal court won’t let activist study on scholarship in Germany
BREAKING: Tangmo’s cause of death revealed, 5 boat buddies face charges
UPDATE: Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0 opens for new registration TODAY
UPDATE: What really happened to Tangmo? All we know (and the stuff we don’t)
Renewed calls to ditch Thailand Pass and PCR test on arrival
Top 20 things to purchase in 7-11 Thailand Edition
Russian flights keep arriving in Thailand, for now
March 1 changes to the Test & Go program have been officially approved
Malaysia in travel bubble talks with 12 countries, including Thailand
Forensic experts uncover more about Tangmo’s death, two charged so far
Driver of speedboat missing Thai actress fell from likely to be charged
Foodie Zone: Where to find vegan cuisine in Bangkok 2022
Missing Thai actress’s body found in Chao Phraya river, Bangkok
Ukrainians and Russians in Thailand gather in Phuket to call for peace
Autopsy report shows TV actress Tangmo drowned
Hoteliers asked to issue refunds to Test & Go travellers for Day 5 packages
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
BREAKING: Tangmo’s cause of death revealed, 5 boat buddies face charges
- Reentry2 days ago
UPDATE: Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0 opens for new registration TODAY
- Bangkok4 days ago
UPDATE: What really happened to Tangmo? All we know (and the stuff we don’t)
- Thailand2 days ago
Renewed calls to ditch Thailand Pass and PCR test on arrival
- Malaysia1 day ago
Malaysia in travel bubble talks with 12 countries, including Thailand
- Guides3 days ago
Foodie Zone: Where to find vegan cuisine in Bangkok 2022
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
HERE – Best Indian flavours in town
- Crime2 days ago
Autopsy report shows TV actress Tangmo drowned
Recent comments: