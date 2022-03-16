Swiss national murderer sentenced to death | GMT

A New tourism plan for Hua-Hin, Digital currency payments in Thailand a possibility, Swiss women’s murderer in Phuket sentenced to death, a Bangkok football player sacked after elbow strike to opponent leaves him with 24 stiches during game. 2 minutes Thailand with nan and much more coming up on todays Good Morning Thailand with Jay and Tim.

