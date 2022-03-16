Politics
PM refuses to discuss possibility of early elections or confirm he will complete term
The Thai PM has refused to rule out the possibility of House dissolution and an early end to his tenure, in a change to his usual stance. Prayut Chan-o-cha has always reiterated his plan to remain in office until the end of his term next March and possibly beyond, ruling out any chance of early elections. However, while responding to comments made by Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon, he appeared to adopt a different tone.
The Bangkok Post reports that, while addressing members of small coalition parties, Prawit had stated that the government needed the support of the parties until the APEC summit, which takes place in November. After that, he appeared to hint, the House would likely be dissolved and a general election held in early 2023. When asked yesterday about those comments, Prawit admitted he’d discussed the possibility of House dissolution, but insisted that it was just his personal opinion and not his decision to make.
“House dissolution is for the PM alone to decide.”
The PM himself agreed, confirming he’d spoken to Prawit about his remarks.
“We have talked. He told me it is the PM who makes decisions.”
According to the Bangkok Post report, the PM would not comment further on the possibility of House dissolution or ending his term after the APEC summit ends.
“It is up to me to make a decision. Why should I tell anyone in advance? The situation will be the deciding factor. The country survives and overcomes problems because the Thai people unite to fight whenever there are threats. But we have now been so divided and plagued with problems. Let’s think what we can do.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
