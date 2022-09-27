Dogs abandoned by foreigner in Chiang Mai are adopted

UPDATE

The two Thai ridgeback dogs, which were said to have been abandoned by a foreign owner in Chiang Mai, were adopted by a Thai family. The dogs will be moved to a new home in the nearby province of Lampang.

Thai dog lovers who live in the same village, Nam Pueng Village, contacted the owner of the house where the foreigner rented and adopted the two dogs yesterday.

The foreign man didn’t file a complaint or scam anyone as the locals and the animal foundation were scared. He agreed to let his dog go and sent the dogs to the new house by himself.

The new guardians informed the media that they liked the Thai ridgeback dogs very much. They also promised the residents in Nam Pueng Village that they would take the best care of the dogs.

The dogs would stay with them in Chaing Mai for a while. After they were familiar with the new family, they would send them to stay with their father in Lampang.

The media reported that some locals brought food to the dogs to say goodbye, and some burst into tears as they were happy that the dogs were finally safe and sound.

Some locals told the media that the foreign man didn’t like animals, especially cats and dogs. The residents claimed that the foreigner used to poison his neighbour’s pets and was charged before.

Locals added that the man adopted the dogs in the hope that they would be scary and protect him, but the dogs turned out to be friendly ones.

Foreigner allegedly using dogs to scam Chiang Mai locals

Residents in Chiang Mai alerted Thai media to a foreigner who abandoned and starved his two pet dogs to scam money from people in the community.

Thai residents from the Nam Pueng Village in the Saraphi district of Chiang Mai reported to the media that a foreigner renting a house in their village cruelly left two dogs outside his home and starved them for more than two weeks.

Locals revealed the foreigner adopted two Thai ridgeback dogs and at first seemed to love them. The dogs were walked every morning but then the novelty appeared to wear off and the dogs were later left to fend for themselves, wandering around the village streets looking for food. They would return to sleep under some trees in front of their owner’s house once they scavenged some scraps.

Over time the two dogs got thinner, sick and sad, but the owner didn’t appear to care.

The owner of the house the foreigner rented spoke to him about the problem.

The foreigner told the house owner that the dogs were stubborn and destroyed things.

He said…

“I don’t want them. Take them, if you want. ”

Residents urged an animal charity foundation in the province to rescue the dogs but they refused, adding they had been deceived by a foreigner in the past.

The foundation revealed that the foreigner left his dog caged inside a house for a long time. The foundation went to rescue the dog but the foreigner later sued them.

The foundation anticipates a similar scenario, that the foreigner will let someone take his dogs and later sue them.

The foundation recommended locals file a complaint with the police that the foreigner abused the dogs. They also warned that anyone wishing to adopt the dogs must report to the police and ask the foreigner to sign an agreement.

