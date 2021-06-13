Survey shows lack of confidence in Government’s handling of vaccinations

Despite the mass vaccination campaign that has seen around 900,000 more vaccinations given, a lack of confidence in the government’s approach to Covid vaccinations still reigns.

According to a new survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University (AKA the Suan Dusit Poll), over half of respondents had doubts that government could reach its stated goal of inoculating 50 million people by the end of 2021.

The online poll was taken from June 7 to June 10 on 1,450 people in Thailand.

Some of the results of the survey are:

66.87% said the policy should be implemented as soon as possible

62.44% said the issue was important and would affect people’s livelihoods

61.91% wanted vaccinations to be fairly expedited for all

60.29% thought there should be a choice of vaccines with differing efficacy

56.27% said communications about vaccines must be clear, not confusing.

On the issues of confidence in the government, the survey shows:

59.05%:were not confident

36.36% having little confidence

22.69% have no confidence at all

30.26% were fairly confident

10.69% highly confident.

On the question of whether the government could vaccinate 50 million people by the end of 2021, the survey shows:

57.61% thought it was unlikely to achieve the goal

42.39% believed it would be able to do so.

The respondents could pick from a list of reasons they believed were responsible for vaccine’s rollout issues, the respondents say:

77.87% say the issue is insufficient supplies of vaccines and a limited number of manufacturers

67.29% say people were still concerned about side-effects of the vaccines

65.56% cite a slow distribution of vaccines

62.79% say information given by the government was not clear, causing confusion

58.58% said there was too much rumour-mongering and fake news.

On how the government could improve the situation, respondents say:

8.74% say vaccines from several different manufacturers should be imported and in larger quantities

63.92% say there should be an effective plan for the distribution of vaccines

60.18% say the government must give clear information on the issue without frequent changes

59.28% say risk groups should be properly prioritised for vaccination;

56.79% say the private sector should be allowed to import vaccines.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

