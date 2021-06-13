Thailand
Goverment kind of discloses what the secret budget is spent on
The Thai government has shed some light on its “secret budget allocations” to parry criticisms that it should increase transparency about money being used on defence.
The Prime Minister Operations Centre shared details on its Facebook page. They say the secret allocations taken out of the 3.1 trillion baht budget deal amounted to only .03% of the total (930 million baht). This, for the whole 2020 fiscal year.
Further, from 2004 to 2006, they say the secret allocations made up only.05% of the entire budget each year.
They went on to “define” what a secret budget/allocation meant in the bigger picture of government spending. They non-specifically outlined such allocations as belonging to a variety of securities such as national security, economic security, political security. And Social security. And Technological security.
They kept the secret in secret allocations by explaining the allocations are spent on bankrolling “secret operations” that could involve defence. Or narcotics suppression. Or intelligence. Or other “types” of confidential work that are necessary to protect public interests.
A source from the national security agency says a “huge amount” of the money in secret allocations goes toward security affairs in Thailand’s deep south.
However, he also says how the money is spent is up to the subordinates in charge of the operations.
A legal expert, Preecha Suwanthat, says there are a plethora of limitations that hamstring closer scrutiny of such secret spending.
The main obstacle to closer scrutiny of this spending is that… the budgets can be spent surreptitiously with the cabinet allowed to approve additional funds that are also not able to be scrutinized.
Yutthapong Charasathien, an opposition Pheu Thai Party MP, who also vets the budget bill said the party will be taking a closer look at the government’s secret allocations.
What is known:
- 500 million baht is available for secret spending for the Defence Ministry (no information on what the money will be spent on)
- 558 million baht has been proposed for the PM’s office
- 290 million baht for the army
- 62 million baht for the navy
- 30 million for the air force
- 32 million baht for the Office of the Permanent Secretary for Defence
- 55 million baht for the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters
Mr Yutthapong adds that Foreign Ministry and Labour Ministry also have comparable budgets to spend.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Goverment kind of discloses what the secret budget is spent on
Penis statue works as village sees rain after erection
Man busted for allegedly possessing over 100 marijuana plants, selling marijuana online
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Bangkok parks, salons, tattoo, massage reopen Monday
TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 2,804 new infections and 18 Covid-related deaths
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Thong Lor again: 31 arrested in club violating Covid-19 rules
Pfizer vaccine application received, review process begun
Covid-19 prevention leads to 14 arrests of longterm overstays
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
Red tape and restrictions suggest a slow Phuket reopening
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
Koh Samui eyes August 1 reopening, “Samui Sealed Route”
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
Private hospitals in Thailand to confirm price of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine today
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya
Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob convenience store
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony
Last WWII Thai airman died at 102 years old
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
Chiang Mai applies to implement sandbox re-opening from August 1
More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
Bangkok university student dies after allegedly beaten by a group of students
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Business3 days ago
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
- Phuket2 days ago
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
- Phuket23 hours ago
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
- Phuket3 days ago
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
- South4 days ago
More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok university student dies after allegedly beaten by a group of students
- Business3 days ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket bars to stay closed for July 1 sandbox
This goverment (spelt as in main title) is as bent as a nine bob note.