Thailand
Supreme streetwear makes deal over T-shirt featuring monk
Wat Ban Rai, a small temple in Nakhon Ratchasima, has reached an agreement with popular streetwear brand Supreme for using an image of their monk. In February the temple became aware that the global clothing brand was using a stylised photo of a well-known monk from their temple, Luang Por Khun, without having ever asked permission. They had threatened lawsuits and other legal action until the settlement was reached.
Luang died at age 91 in 2015 and donated his body to Khon Kaen University for study, after which he was cremated in 2019. Before his death, he was popular throughout Thailand with many believing that he possessed magical power. People would visit him with belief that his blessings could protect them from danger and even gunshots.
The photo had been taken around 2003 and he had given permission for it to be used on t-shirts locally to raise money for the temple itself. But relatives and Temple members were shocked to see the image of the monk squatting and smoking an enormous cigarette with a sacred “yant” script encircling him appear on a trendy t-shirt from Supreme, a fashion company based in New York.
The temple manager said they finally received a written request asking for permission to use the image of the late monk on 1,000 Supreme t-shirts. They reached an agreement when Supreme pledge to donate a portion of the proceeds to the temple.
Relatives and religious officials criticised Supreme for using the monk image as Thai people don’t use such sacred images as decoration and are sensitive about the destruction of such images which could inadvertently occur with a carelessly discarded old t-shirt. They had previously tried to explain these reasons to the clothing brand.
The threats of a lawsuit have now been dropped and it appears the Supreme monk shirts will now be sold with the temple’s blessing and with an undisclosed portion of the profits being donated to the temple.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai health official dies a week after being injected with the Covid-19 vaccine
A Thai health official died a week after being injected with the Covid-19 vaccine. The woman, who worked for Public Health Ministry’s administration division, suffered from heart failure and was admitted to the Phra Nang Klao Hospital in Nonthaburi, a suburb outside of Bangkok.
The woman died 7 days after being injected with the Covid-19 vaccine, according to deputy permanent secretary for health Sura Wisetsak. Reports do not say which Covid-19 vaccine the woman was injected with or if it was her first or second dose. Sura notes that the woman was also taking weight loss pills and the cause of death is still under investigation.
There is no implication that the vaccine is, in any way, responsible for her death.
The topic of the woman’s death was listed on the agenda for a committee meeting focused on the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Bangkok Post.
The Bangkok Post says that, according to data from government briefings, the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, known as CoronaVac, is primarily being used in Thailand at the moment. The Thai-produced AstraZeneca vaccine will not be available for public use until next month.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 4,887 new cases and 32 deaths, provincial totals
A spike in daily new Covid-19 infections was reported in Thailand today with more than half of the 4,887 infections confirmed today linked to outbreaks at 2 Bangkok prisons. Thailand now has 32,661 active Covid-19 cases, a record high in Thailand since the start of the pandemic last year. There has been a total of 93,794 Covid-19 infections since last year, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
32 new Covid-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 518. A spokesperson for the CCSA says the patient fatalities continue to primarily be the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.
Out of the new infections reported today, 2,835 are inmates at Bangkok prisons. Health officials rolled out proactive testing at both the Bangkok Remand Prison and the Women’s Correctional Institution. A CCSA spokesperson says the infected inmates were immediately taken to healthcare facilities for treatment and the prison personnel have been vaccinated.
Most of the other new Covid-19 infections continue to be in Bangkok and surrounding provinces. Many patients contract Covid-19 from infected family members.
Vaccines…
So far, 2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Thailand. Only 645,500 people, or 1% of the population in Thailand, have received both doses of the vaccine. So far, Phuket has vaccinated 22% of residents on the island, moving forward toward its goal of 70% of the population vaccinated by the end of June to reopen to foreign tourists.
Thailand
This Saturday marks the first day of Thailand’s rainy season
This Saturday, Thailand will mark the start of its rainy season, with 5 to 10% more rainfall expected from last year. The Thai Meteorological Department says the first half of the rainy season, from now until July, the total amount of rain is expected to be 10% more than the average, while the second half of the season will see rainfall at the average rate.
The Eastern and Southwestern parts of Thailand is expected to see heavy rain to very heavy rain in some areas. The expectation is due to the southwest monsoon increasing in its strength temporarily, while prevailing over the Andaman Sea. There also may be a strong low-pressure area in the Andaman Sea which can turn into a depression or cyclone, moving west.
When tropical cyclones move near or past Thailand, gusty winds with heavy to very heavy rains is to be expected in many areas. Gusty winds will cause waves that could reach 3-4 metres high in coastal areas. The Department is warning the public and mariners to monitor the news during cyclone periods. Heavy to very heavy nonstop raining may occur for many areas of the country. Flash floods are expected, especially from August to September.
About 1 month ago, the Department announced that the upcoming monsoon season is expected to see the highest amount of rainfall in 30 years. The Royal Irrigation Department had instructed agencies to prepare for the situation by inspecting reservoirs’ and irrigation buildings’ conditions.
As of April 2, the reservoirs were 50% full. The country overall had used a total of 73% of the water in the management plan. The 4 main dams on the Chao Phraya River were 38% full, with about 2,748 million cubic metres of usable water. Last year’s water management during the dry season had followed expectations, leaving enough available water until the end of this year’s dry season.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
