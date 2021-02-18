Thailand
Monk’s image on American brand shirt draws criticism from Thai Buddhists
The American clothing brand Supreme is under fire for using an image of a revered monk as well as several Buddhist “yant” designs on a line of shirts they’re calling “Blessings Ripstop Shirt.” Thailand’s National Office of Buddhism says they plan to submit a letter to the clothing company for using the image of the well-known and respected monk without permission and explain why the use of the image is inappropriate.
In addition to reaching out to the clothing company, the office will also ask Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Ministry to investigate the images of the shirts shared online, according to Sipboworn Kaewngam, an inspector at the National Office of Buddhism.
The late monk Luang Phor Koon Parisutho of Wat Ban Rai in Nakhon Ratchasima was widely popular in Thailand. Many believed the amulets and talismans were magical and could even protect the some from gunshots. Many visited him for blessings. He died in 2015 at age 91. He donated his body to Khon Kaen University to be studied by medical students. His body was then cremated in 2019. Thousands attended the royally-sponsored ceremony.
The image on the shirts, which come in black, blue and camouflage, show Luang Phor Koon smoking. A close relative to the late monk told the Bangkok Post that he suspects the photo was taken around 2002 or 2003 with the monk’s permission to raise money for Wat Ban Rai.
He says the temple never made shirts with the monk’s image because the shirts could need up in inappropriate places when they are worn out. Thais typically do not throw away religious photos or other items because it is seen as disrespectful. Buddhists in Thailand also usually do not use religious images for decoration, like on T-shirts.
Supreme apparently did not contact Wat Ban Rai before using the monk image on the shirt, according to temple official Tawatchai Saenprasit. He says the company should’ve asked for permission.
“The temple committee will discuss the issue and find out what the brand’s purpose is.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Detained protest leader Arnon Nampa named as influential leader in “Time 100 Next”
A prominent protest leader and human rights lawyer in Thailand, who is currently in court detention, was named in Time magazine’s “Time 100 Next” as an influential leader, calling him “the lawyer who broke the silence around Thai Monarchy.” The recognized activist Arnon Nampa is being held at Bangkok Remand Prison along with 3 other prominent protest leaders on lèse majesté charges which carry an up to 15 year prison sentence for insulting the Thai Monarchy.
Time Magazine says Arnon has Thailand’s establishment “quaking.” Arnon has been a leader in the recent youth-led pro-democracy movement in Thailand, demanding monarchy reform. The topic considered taboo in Thai society and a slip of the tongue on the subject can land you in jail. Arnon has been arrested multiple times on charges relating to the protests.
Arnon has energized young Thais with his demands to strip political power from the historically sacrosanct royal family and shred the military-drafted constitution. As a result, he has been arrested three times in recent months and charged with sedition. -Time
Another prominent protest leader, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, aka, “Rung,” was named in BBC’s “100 Women of 2020,” a list of women who are driving change in challenging times. The 22 year old also faces lèse majesté charges related to the protests.
The demonstrations are the largest since the 2014 military coup. The activists have been pushing for an end to the military-run government and for the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is a former general. With the protest movement coinciding with the Covid-19 pandemic, many protesters have faced charges for violating the Emergency Decree. Some of the large demonstrations have also led to clashes with riot police who have used water cannons laced with tear gas to break up the crowds.
Many activists also face charges under the lèse majesté law. United Nations human rights experts have spoken out against Thailand’s “severe” use of the law, saying it’s been used to “curtail criticism of the monarchy.” Activists are now calling on the government to abolish the lèse majesté law, which is under Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code.
Arnon says he was fearful about pushing for monarchy reform at first and wondered if it was too soon to raise questions about the Monarchy. But when he saw how many young people supported the movement, it gave him hope that Thailand can change, he says.
“We gave been living under the dictatorship for so long and the expansion of monarchy power had never been talked about. But when we can talk directly about it, it gives me hope that we can change our country.”
SOURCES: Time | Nation Thailand
Protests
Pro-democracy activists planning another rally after prosecution delayed
The leaders of the pro-democracy Ratsadon group are planning another rally, after the Office of the Attorney General pushed back an appointment with 18 activists to March 8. The 18 are being summoned to the OAG to hear charges of sedition and lèse majesté, following rallies at Sanam Luang in Bangkok on September 19 and 20.
They include prominent protest leaders, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul (“Rung”), Panupong Jadnok (“Mike”), Jatupat Boonpattararaksa (“Pai”), Chukiat Saengwong (“Justin”), Attapon Buapat, and musician, Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpa (“Ammy”).
Nation Thailand reports that supporters of the 18 gathered at the OAG yesterday, but were kept back by a cordon of police officers. Meanwhile, Panusaya and Panupong have declared their faith in the justice system and say their protests will continue. Panusaya says security will be improved at the next rally.
“We studied lessons from the violence during the protest in front of the Supreme Court on February 13, and we promise that security will be tightened at the next demonstration.”
Meanwhile, it’s understood the OAG also plans to charge 13 protesters on March 25 for their participation in a protest held at the German Embassy last October.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Phuket
What can you cook up from a 7-11? l Chef Kai Kauder | VIDEO
What can a great chef create with ingredients ONLY from a 7/11?
The Thaiger caught up with some amazing local chefs to see what they could put together after 5 minutes in a convenient store with 1,000 baht budget. Not only did they come up with some surprising ideas, they tasted DELICIOUS! Join Tim Newton as he learns more about the chefs, their inspirations and how they ended up in Thailand. Our Gourmet Extraordinaire Donna Toon was the judge. The series was all filmed in Phuket and is the the pre-cursor of a new series to be filmed in Bangkok during 2021.
Kai was the head chef at the Novotel Surin Beach, a family-friendly favorite for returning families and guests every year on one of Phuket’s favourite beaches.
Grumpy John
Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11:26 am
Supreme simply didn’t know the truth….it’s all about the money! But, it can be easily fixed.