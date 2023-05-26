Bride in China surprises groom by dressing up as Ultra-man on wedding day
True love transcends boundaries as a bride surprises her groom by dressing as his favourite superhero, Ultraman, on their wedding day in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China. The unexpected gesture delights the groom and created a memorable moment for the couple.
On May 20th, a popular day for couples to make lifelong commitments, a couple in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China, celebrated their wedding. Despite not being a superhero fan herself, the bride knew her husband-to-be was an avid Ultraman enthusiast and planned an extraordinary surprise for him. As per traditional Chinese customs, the bride awaited her groom in a room, but instead of wearing the typical white or red wedding dress, she was dressed head-to-toe as Ultraman.
As her groom entered the room, he was stunned and exclaimed, “I can’t believe it!” Having never imagined that he would marry Ultraman, he later candidly admitted, “I was both confused and amazed when I opened the door.” However, upon learning his wife had transformed herself into the superhero, he expressed gratitude and delight: “I didn’t expect her to do this for me. It means a lot.”
The groom revealed that the couple had known each other for nine years and had lived together for seven. His wife had never shown interest in Ultraman, unlike him, a devoted fan. He described her as a lively, engaging woman who would often surprise him with small gestures. This time, dressing as Ultraman on their wedding day brought him immense joy and would likely be an unforgettable moment in their lives.
