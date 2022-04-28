Thailand
Suicide among young people in Thailand has increased ‘alarmingly’
Suicide rates among Thai teenagers and young adults in Thailand have increased ‘alarmingly’ over the past five years, according to Thailand’s Department of Mental Health. The department’s director-general blames the high rates of suicide on increased stress caused by impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thailand, the Land of Smiles, has the highest suicide rate in Southeast Asia.
In 2021, there were 439 suicides among Thais aged 15-24 years and 956 suicides among adults aged 25-34 years. In 2020, there were 428 suicides among Thais aged 15-24 years and 896 suicides among adults aged 25-34 years.
Director-general of the Department of Mental Health Dr. Amphon Benjaponpitak revealed on Thursday that the suicide rate in Thailand is 7.8 per 100,000. In 2019, pre-pandemic, the rate reported by the department was 6.64 per 100,000 people.
In April 2020, a Thai cleaner attempted suicide by drinking rat poison in front of the Ministry of Finance to protest against the ruined economy and lack of government support peak-pandemic. She said she was left to starve and was splitting one packet of instant noodles between three meals…
“I completely ran out of money. I called my friends and relatives. Everyone had no money,”
At that time, the Thai government was giving out aid of 5000 baht to people who were struggling under their “No One Left Behind” scheme. But millions of people, including the cleaner, learned they didn’t qualify for the aid.
Two years on, no such government aid for Covid-19 exists, but many Thais are still living in poverty. Last weekend, hundreds of residents in Pattaya queued for free food handouts, like they did during “lockdown” two years ago. Rates of homelessness in Thailand’s cities have also increased as people lost their jobs, couldn’t find other work, and could no longer afford to pay their rent.
A survey conducted in January this year showed that many Thais suffer from suicidal thoughts, depression and burnout as a result of the pandemic. Nearly 10% of the 2.5 million people who took part in the survey said they are depressed. Over 8% said they were suffering from stress, and over 5% were deemed at risk of committing suicide. Over 4% said they had feelings of burnout.
A mental health assessment among adolescents in Thailand in 2021 found that 28% were experiencing high levels of stress, 32% are at risk of depression and 22% were found at risk of committing suicide.
UNICEF Representative for Thailand Kyungsun Kim shed some light on the state of mental health among young Thai people…
“Increasing numbers of children and adolescents in Thailand and around the world are facing mental health conditions and disorders, and we believe this is just the tip of the iceberg.”
“Although the impact of poor mental health among children and young people is significant with the potential to result in lifelong consequences, mental health remains largely neglected and underestimated, oftentimes even hidden due to the stigma and shame surrounding the issue. This is something all of us must address, to destigmatize mental health conditions, encourage conversation around it, and make services and support easily available for those who need it.”
According to CAMRI, Thailand has only 200 psychiatrists who specialise in children and adolescent mental health for a 15 million adolescent population.
If you’re feeling lonely, depressed or suicidal, The Samaritans of Thailand have an English hotline you can call daily at 02 113 6789 (press 2). The service is free and gives you access to staff who are trained in suicide prevention, though you don’t need to be suicidal to access the hotline.
Once you leave a voicemail on the English hotline, a staff member will call you back within 24 hours. You may call anonymously.
If you want to find out where you can access mental health support in Thailand as a foreigner, click here.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Thai Government sets New Cap on Diesel
Sri Lanka’s political crisis continues with huge walkout
31 land border checkpoints in 17 provinces to reopen on May 1
Thailand Pass open for test-free applications starting tomorrow
BTS urges passengers not to cross their legs while sitting
80 year old noodle shop in Bangkok temporarily closed due to expensive ingredients
Survey says Thailand’s worker’s debt has hit a high after over a decade
Woman drowns in Chao Phraya River
Officials inspect Phuket airport ahead of entry restriction ease
Suicide among young people in Thailand has increased ‘alarmingly’
China reports world’s first H3N8 bird flu case in human
Is Lazada coming to Europe?
City Guide: Top 10 unique buildings in Bangkok 2022
Famous Thai YouTuber under fire for collecting hermit crabs
Robber arrested after attacking, stealing from disabled man in Pattaya
Price of ‘Mama’ noodles to increase
Thailand Pass Q&A – your questions answered
No more tests required for fully vaccinated travellers to Thailand after May 1
BREAKING: Thailand drops PCR test on arrival, no SHA hotel, ATK test ‘optional’
Have a furry friend? Here is a list of pet-friendly condos in Bangkok
Bangkok taxi driver photographs himself raping 17 year old girl from Myanmar
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for Thailand Pass to be ditched from June
Thailand Pass – Am I fully vaccinated? The fine print.
Pattaya tourist found dead in rental room
BREAKING: Thailand ENDS Test & Go and Sandbox, changes for unvaccinated travellers
Pattaya tourist claims thieves in ‘sexy dresses’ stole his 33,000 baht necklace
Tangmo: Police conclude Thai actress died of ‘recklessness’, 6 suspects charged
Tourism to Thailand is increasing, but still has nothing on pre-pandemic levels
UPDATE: Corpse found floating in Gulf of Thailand
CCSA meets today to consider further easing of Covid entry restrictions
All Thailand-Myanmar border checkpoints closed, massively affecting trade
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Education1 day ago
Stay in Thailand by studying at ALA Language School
- Best of2 days ago
Have a furry friend? Here is a list of pet-friendly condos in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for Thailand Pass to be ditched from June
- Dentists10 hours ago
Get the best quality dental treatment at Edelweiss Dental House
- Phuket3 days ago
Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE
- Bangkok2 days ago
Tangmo: Police conclude Thai actress died of ‘recklessness’, 6 suspects charged
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourism to Thailand is increasing, but still has nothing on pre-pandemic levels
- Crime1 day ago
UPDATE: Corpse found floating in Gulf of Thailand
Recent comments: