Student electrocuted by water cooler at Trang school event

Picture courtesy of Everypixel.com official website

A tragic incident occurred at a school in Trang Province, where a 14 year old male student was electrocuted by a water cooler while the school was hosting a sports event. This incident took place last Friday.

Over 300 students returned to the school yesterday, dressed in white and black clothing, to mourn the loss of the deceased student. The atmosphere remained sombre as teachers, administrators, and staff members also participated in the mourning by standing in silent tribute.

The school’s director, who has been in his position for nearly two years, expressed deep sorrow and revealed that the water cooler had been installed for a long time and was not in use when the accident occurred. The director initially planned to repair the water cooler, budgeting around 100,000 baht for the task. However, following this tragic incident, the decision has been made to dismantle it after the legal investigation is completed.

The director tearfully recounted the tragedy.

“I have never experienced anything like this before, I deeply regret what happened and wish it had never occurred. We need to move forward, but we will take care of the deceased student’s brother, who is currently in Grade 10, until he graduates from Grade 12.”

The director further mentioned discussions with the Director of Secondary Education Area 13, covering Trang and Krabi, about providing continuous support for the deceased student’s brother up to the university level. This is part of the school’s efforts to alleviate the family’s suffering as much as possible.

On the day of the incident, the weather was stormy, and the area around the water cooler was wet from rain, leading to an electrical leak. All related electrical connections have now been cut off, ensuring no further danger to the students.

Water consumption

For water consumption, students have been purchasing bottled water from the school’s welfare shop, priced at 4 baht each, due to the poor quality of the school’s tap water, which contains high levels of limestone and rust. The school has opted to provide safer, cleaner bottled water to the students instead, said the director.

“This situation has been a shock to all of us, We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all our students moving forward.”

Following the incident, educational authorities ordered all schools in the area to cease using water coolers until they were deemed safe. The autopsy confirmed that the student, identified as Vayu, was electrocuted by the water cooler. The school community continues to grapple with the shock and grief of losing a young life in such a sudden and preventable manner.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the school is cooperating fully with the authorities to ensure that all legal procedures are followed. The school has also established a committee to oversee the removal of the water cooler once the investigation is concluded, reported Khaosod.