Older diesel cars said to face stricter inspections to curb pollution

Image courtesy of Office of Natural and Environmental Policy

The Pollution Control Department is set to introduce new regulations requiring diesel vehicles over 20 years old to undergo bi-annual inspections to tackle PM2.5 pollution.

Pollution Control Department Director-General, Preeyaporn Suwannakes revealed that PM2.5 particulate matter arises from various sources and differs depending on activities in each area. Bangkok and its surrounding metropolitan area, plagued by heavy traffic congestion, are major contributors to PM2.5 emissions due to a higher population density.

According to the Department of Land Transport’s vehicle registration data, diesel engine vehicles have the highest proportion of those over 20 years old due to the lack of modern pollution control technology.

To prevent and address PM2.5 pollution in major cities, the Pollution Control Department is considering measures to increase the frequency of annual vehicle inspections for diesel-engine vehicles older than 20 years from once a year to twice a year, or every six months, reported KhaoSod.

The Pollution Control Department’s proposed measures are part of a broader effort to improve air quality and public health. By targeting older diesel vehicles, the department aims to make a substantial impact on pollution levels by ensuring that these vehicles receive more frequent maintenance, thereby helping to prevent, control, and reduce PM2.5 emissions, which significantly impact overall air quality.

