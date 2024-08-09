House to select new deputy speaker after Padipat loses MP status

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post official website

The House of Representatives is set to select a new first deputy House speaker next Wednesday following Padipat Suntiphada’s loss of MP status, a result of the constitutional court’s dissolution of the Move Forward Party (MFP), according to chief government whip Wisut Chainaroon.

A Pheu Thai Party MP, Wisut, emphasised that the position must be filled by a member of a government party, with coalition partners scheduled to discuss the matter.

The coalition’s second-largest party led by Pheu Thai, Bhumjaithai has openly expressed its interest in securing the position for one of its members. However, Wisut noted that several factors need to be considered.

“Let’s wait. We’ll get the first deputy House speaker next week for sure. The selected individual must be politically neutral, well-versed in House regulations, and capable of maintaining order during meetings.”

Wisut acknowledged that several candidates are being considered, with Paradorn Prissanananthakul, a Bhumjaithai MP for Ang Thong, being a notable contender due to his qualifications.

Critics argue that the check-and-balance system could be compromised if the House speaker and both deputies come from the government bloc. Wisut responded by saying these positions have nothing to do with scrutiny work. It’s the job of the MPs and the opposition must measure up to it.

Deputy position

A Bhumjaithai source suggested that the first deputy post should go to their party unless Pheu Thai decides otherwise. In such a case, second deputy Pichet Chuamuangphan, a Pheu Thai MP, should move up to the first deputy position, allowing a Bhumjaithai MP to take the second deputy slot.

A former Prachachat Party leader, House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, was chosen to resolve an impasse between the Pheu Thai Party and MFP, now the People’s Party, during their earlier, unsuccessful attempts to form a coalition post-elections last year. The MFP eventually joined the opposition.

Initially, the MFP nominated Padipat, an MP for Phitsanulok, for the speaker’s role, but he became the first deputy under a coalition agreement.

Complications arose when the MFP assumed the role of the lead opposition party, which prohibits its members from holding positions as House speaker or deputy. To navigate this, Padipat arranged to be expelled from the MFP and subsequently joined the Fair Party, allowing him to retain his deputy speaker role.

Despite no longer being an MFP MP, Padipat’s tenure as a party executive fell within the period affected by the constitutional court’s recent ruling. This ruling dissolved the MFP and banned 11 executives from political activity for 10 years.

A by-election is anticipated soon to fill Padipat’s vacant seat in Phitsanulok, reported Bangkok Post.