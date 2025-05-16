Storm splash: Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flooding

Meteorological Department warns of flash floods and runoff amid seasonal downpour

Puntid Tantivangphaisal26 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, May 16, 2025

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast heavy rainfall today across 52 provinces, with Bangkok potentially experiencing significant flooding due to a 70% chance of rain.

This weather pattern is expected to affect the upper regions of Thailand and the South, possibly leading to flash floods and runoff, especially in hilly areas and lowlands. This situation is primarily due to the southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea and western Thailand, coupled with southeast and southern winds over the lower North, northeast, central, East, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Thailand has officially entered the rainy season as of yesterday, May 15. The forecast for the next 15 days indicates a period requiring extra caution. Winds in the Andaman Sea are moderate, with wave heights between 1 and 2 metres, increasing to over 2 metres during thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to navigate carefully and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

Weather forecast

Thunderstorms in the North will affect 70% of the area. The provinces of Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Nan, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun will face heavy rain. Temperatures will range from 22 to 25°C, with highs between 32 and 36°C. Southwest winds will blow at speeds of 5-15 km/h.


In the northeast, 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms, with heavy rain expected in Loei, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will be between 23 and 25°C, with highs reaching 32 to 35°C. Southeastern winds will reach speeds of 10-20 km/h.

The central region will see thunderstorms covering 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C, with maximums of 30 to 34°C. Southerly winds will blow at 10-20 km/h.

In the East, 70% of the area will experience thunderstorms, with heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, and Chanthaburi. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C, with highs between 32 and 34°C. Southeast winds will reach 15-30 km/h, and sea waves will reach about 1 metre high, increasing to over 2 metres during thunderstorms.

The East Coast in the South will see thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Songkhla. Temperatures will range from 24 to 25°C, with highs of 30 to 35°C. Southeast winds will reach 15-30 km/h, with sea waves about 1 metre high, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorms.

In the West Coast, 60% of the area will face thunderstorms, with heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C, with highs of 32 to 34°C. Southwest winds will reach 15-35 km/h, and sea waves will be between 1 and 2 metres, increasing to over 2 metres during thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and surrounding areas will have thunderstorms covering 70% of the area, with potential heavy rain. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C, with highs of 30 to 33°C. Southeast winds will reach 10-20 km/h.

The official start of Thailand’s rainy season on May 15 marks the end of summer, as over 60% of the upper regions have seen continuous rainfall for more than three days. Upper-level winds at approximately 1.5km have shifted to the southwest, bringing moisture from the Andaman Sea over Thailand. At about 10km, the winds have turned eastward, signifying the onset of the rainy season this year.


