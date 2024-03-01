PM Srettha’s billion-baht plan to transform Suvarnabhumi Airport

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced plans to boost the annual capacity of Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan.

“We’re gearing up to more than double our capacity to a staggering 150 million passengers annually.”

Currently handling a substantial 60 million passengers, Suvarnabhumi Airport is set for a dramatic makeover, including the addition of a third runway. This makeover will catapult its flight-handling capabilities to 90 flights per hour, up from the current 60 flights per hour, by October this year.

PM Srettha, who is also the Thai Finance Minister, proclaimed that Suvarnabhumi Airport will break into the top 50 airports worldwide by next year. Currently ranked at a respectable 68th position in the Skytrax World Airport Awards, the government has set its sights on cracking the elite league of the top 20 within the next five years.

Addressing concerns voiced by passengers and tourists on social media about long immigration and check-in queues, the 62 year old prime minister assured swift action to enhance the overall airport experience.

Moreover, Don Mueang International Airport is also scheduled for a massive upgrade, with its capacity set to surge from 30 million to 50 million passengers annually. This makeover includes the construction of a new terminal for international passengers and an expansion of existing facilities.

Not content with just the major hubs, the government plans to uplift regional airports as well. Tourist hotspots like the Andaman region will witness the birth of new airports while existing ones like Phuket and Chiang Mai undergo substantial expansions, added the Bangkok-born prime minister.

“Thailand is poised to become the aviation hub of the region.”

Echoing these sentiments, Prommin Lertsuridej, secretary-general to the prime minister, underscored the importance of leveraging Thai expertise and resources to drive these airport transformations, reported Bangkok Post.

With state-controlled Airports of Thailand (AOT) committing to an investment of around 100 billion baht between 2024 and 2029, Thailand is planning for a significant upgrade of its travel experience. The funds are set to be financed primarily from internal cash flow.