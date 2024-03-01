AirAsia launches Takeover Thailand campaign with celeb partner

Photo courtesy of AirAsia Newsroom

AirAsia is doubling down on its commitment to boost regional tourism, unveiling the Takeover Thailand campaign, aimed at thrusting Thailand into the spotlight as the go-to destination for travellers from Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia.

Strategically aligning forces with Tay Tawan, a distinguished Thai personality appointed as AirAsia’s Route Presenter for Malaysia, the airline is geared up to elevate the travel experience and ignite wanderlust among travellers from key markets, urging them to uncover the marvels of Thailand.

This campaign couldn’t have arrived at a better time, underscoring affordability and seamless access for travellers across the region. To kickstart the festivities, AirAsia is rolling out free seats (terms and conditions apply) from Kuala Lumpur to Chiang Mai for a 72-hour window kicking off today until Sunday, with travel dates valid until November 30.

As if that wasn’t enticing enough, travellers can jet off to other captivating destinations like Krabi, Phuket, Hat Yai, and Bangkok from Kuala Lumpur for as low as 99 Malaysian Ringgit (approximately 750 baht) all-in (terms and conditions apply) one-way.

Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group stated that AirAsia is thrilled to launch this campaign, standing as a pillar of support for the revival of the regional tourism industry and reigniting the wanderlust for Thailand’s splendours among travellers from neighbouring countries. As an airline with a laser focus on ASEAN, this campaign underscores AirAsia’s unwavering dedication to fostering connections within the region, reported Travel and Tour World.

Tay Tawan, AirAsia’s Route Presenter expressed that it is a privilege to represent Thailand and inspire travellers from Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia to explore his homeland, said Bo.

“Thailand boasts a treasure trove of wonders, from breathtaking landscapes to its warm-hearted people, and I’m thrilled to shine a spotlight on these attractions alongside AirAsia. By bridging Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand, we’re not just boosting tourism but also fortifying the bonds between our nations. Join me and AirAsia in taking over Thailand!”

The launch of the Takeover Thailand with Tay Tawan campaign took centre stage at Dadi Cinema in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, drawing over 1,000 fans from across the region. The campaign lasts until September 22.