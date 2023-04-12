Speedboat explosion in southern Thailand kills 1, injures 1

An explosion on a tourist speedboat docked at a pier in Phang Nga province in southern Thailand injured two people yesterday, one of whom later passed away in the hospital.

At around 8pm, the Phang Nga Harbour Office was informed of a loud noise similar to an explosion on a speedboat at Ban Thap Lamu Pier in Lam Kaen subdistrict, Thai Mueang district.

Military personnel from Phang Nga Naval Base, officials from the Phang Nga Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, officers from Thai Mueang Police Station and rescue workers from the Narenthorn EMS Centre rushed to the scene. Meanwhile, witnesses used a fire extinguisher to quell the flames caused by the blast.

The boat, “Kalamangdee 2,” is a 15.6-gross tonne speedboat used for taking tourists on boat trips to the Similan Islands. The boat can carry up to 35 passengers and up to three crew members. Officials say the boat was carrying a number of scuba diving oxygen tanks when the explosion happened.

An initial investigation reveals that the blast occurred in the front of the ship, injuring two crew members – 25 year old Aryun Chanpaksun, who was flung out of the boat from the impact, and 26 year old Panyawut Phothong, who was seriously injured inside the boat’s bathroom at the front of the boat when officials arrived. He was put on a ventilator to be transferred to the hospital.

The two injured crew members were taken to the Khao Lak Medical Centre for immediate treatment.

One of the injured died from their injuries and the other was sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further treatment, reports KhaoSod. The report didn’t name the deceased.

Officials from the Phang Nga Harbour Office have forbidden the boat from sailing while the investigation into the cause of the explosion continues.

Officials are questioning the boat owner and crew to find out how this explosion could have happened, in accordance with Marine Department regulations.