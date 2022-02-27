Southern houses damaged by rainstorms and sea waves

Rainstorms and big sea waves damaged about 200 homes in the Southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat between Thursday and this morning. The storms hit the Gulf of Thailand, and drastically eroded about 500 metres of the beach at Na Saton village. The deputy provincial governor inspected the damage this morning, and the Na Satorn Municipality gave people tiles and roofing sheets to repair their homes.

100 of the homes damaged were in the Hua Sai, Pak Phanang, Sichon, Tha Sala, and Khanom districts. Another 100 were in the Pho Thale Ngam village within Hua Sai district. The road along the coastline from Pak Phanang to Hua Sai district was also hit by the waves. Authorities said heavy machines were dispatched to fix the road and beach.

A forecast from today said heavy rain is expected to hit these twelve Southern provinces: Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Waves are expected to be two metres high in the upper Gulf, and two to three metres high in the lower gulf, although in the lower gulf they are expected to be over three metres high during thunder storms. Waves are expected to be one to two metres high in the Andaman Sea.

The forecast said people should beware of severe weather conditions along with overflows and flash floods.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Bangkok Post