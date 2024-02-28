South Pattaya canal plagued by environmental catastrophe

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In a recent session of the Pattaya City Council, member Metakrit Sunthornrot ignited concern over the persistent challenges besieging the South Pattaya Canal.

Despite assurances of advancement, the situation continues to spiral, prompting intensified calls for immediate intervention.

Metakrit underscored the city’s dedication to tackling environmental adversities, particularly in the crucial management of the South Pattaya Canal. Plans were detailed to combat various issues, encompassing canal dredging, encroachment management, and capacity expansion for enhanced drainage efficiency.

However, Metakrit disclosed that despite efforts to reclaim public spaces and cleanse the canal, fresh obstacles emerged. Tenants residing in canal-side buildings reportedly diverted wastewater unlawfully, escalating pollution levels.

Furthermore, indiscriminate waste dumping and sedimentation further deteriorated the canal’s condition. Metakrit highlighted delays in constructing efficient drainage channels and rampant violations of regulations, including unauthorised construction near the canal. Residents’ frustration soared due to perceived sluggish and ineffective responses from authorities.

Expressing apprehension about the future, Metakrit queried the effectiveness of current measures in tackling persistent issues, reported Pattaya Mail.

Despite the Beautiful Clean Canal project’s aspirations to revitalise the waterway, its fruition appeared distant. Metakrit implored urgent action from authorities and stakeholders to confront the severity of environmental challenges in the South Pattaya Canal. Strict law enforcement and immediate measures to mitigate environmental degradation were deemed indispensable.

