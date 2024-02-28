Uthenthawai alumni march to oppose campus relocation

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Over 1,500 alumni and current students of Uthenthawai School, along with their supporters, parents and teachers, gathered for a protest march against the proposed relocation of the historical school’s campus. The march began at the front of the Uthenthawai campus and proceeded to the Chulalongkorn University Property Management Office.

The protestors aimed to submit a letter to the Property Management Office and Bundhit Eua-arporn, the president of Chulalongkorn University, expressing their opposition to the campus relocation plan. Today, February 28, reports emerged that Yuenyong Opakul, also known as Add Carabao, a notable alumnus, posted on Facebook from the UK, showing support for their cause.

He highlighted the importance of skilled tradespeople in society, implying that visionaries alone cannot build a future without the hard work of builders.

Add Carabao’s post resonated, drawing attention to the historical bond between Uthenthawai and Chulalongkorn University. He pointed out that both institutions were graciously granted land by King Vajiravudh (Rama VI) to foster mutual support and development. However, he questioned the fairness of Chulalongkorn University’s current actions towards acquiring the smaller plot of land belonging to Uthenthawai, reported KhaoSod.

The controversy has roots in the past, with Uthenthawai’s alumni, skilled craftsmen, having played a critical role in reconstructing the country after World War II, when bombs were dropped on Siam (now Thailand) by the Japanese. The alumni’s dedication to their craft and their contribution to the nation’s recovery is a legacy that Add Carabao and the Uthenthawai community believe is worth preserving at their current location.

Add Carabao’s emotive statement concluded with a call to action for those who hold the school dear to their hearts, urging unity and resistance against the perceived injustice. His sentiments echoed the frustration of many who feel the potential relocation undermines the school’s heritage and the will of their revered monarch.