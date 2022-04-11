Tourism
Nok Air resumes Bangkok-Betong route, partners with allies to fill charter flights
If at first you don’t succeed, try again — with a few more friends. That’s the message from Thailand budget airline Nok Air, which is teaming up with a handful of tourism industry partners in a renewed bid to provide charter flights from Bangkok to the recently opened Betong airport in Yala province in the south. Beginning on April 29, you’ll be able to book a flight as part of a tourism package from the capital to Thailand’s southernmost province.
Not Air signed the agreement to offer the flights with three companies last Friday — Thai Tourism Promotion Assicoaition, CCT Group and Tangmo Tour Company — with support from the Betong airport, the Betong municipality, local businesses and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, who all want to see the flights renewed and domestic tourism increase in the region.
The charter flight promotion will be offered from the end of April to the end of July. Some 60 seats per flight will be set aside for the tour companies, while the airline will be responsible for selling the rest of the seats directly to passengers. To promote their new flights, the partnering companies have launched marketing campaigns for travel packages, such as a 3 day, 2 night deal for 9,900 baht.
Round-trip tickets from Bangkok to Betong currently cost 7,000 baht, according to the Bangkok Post. That’s 2,000 baht more than the Betong Tourism Association has earlier asked the airline to set the price at, in order for them to guarantee 60 percent flight capacity. And it’s still about a thousand baht more expensive than the roughly 6,000 baht fare the airline reportedly agreed to with local tour operators. Now the airline is reportedly considering the TAT’s suggestion for it to cover a thousand baht’s worth of the ticket price in order fill more seats.
When there’s no direct flights between the capital and Betong, travelling there by another route isn’t necessarily less expensive, and it certainly takes more time. Travellers from Bangkok would have to fly to neighbouring city of Hat Yai in Songkhla province, where they can then catch a minivan, taxi or private vehicle the rest of the way. It’s about a 4.5 hour drive nonstop over 260 kilometres, according to Google Maps.
Last month, Nok Air launched its flight services from Don Mueang airport to Betong airport with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and other government officials on March 14. That day, PM Prayut officially declared the airport open for business. But the next day, Nok Air cancelled all three of its weekly flights from Bangkok. The budget airline blamed high operating costs and insufficient marketing time, which resulted in a lack of bookings. As a result, the Bangkok-Betong route was left in limbo without regularly-scheduled flights.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand real estate sales projected to stay strong in 2022 — CBRE
Phuket police set up 11 checkpoints to prevent road accidents during Songkran
Oklahoma woman searches for Thai mother, nearly 50 years after US family adopts her
Applying or renewing your visa in Thailand made easy with TMT Visa Services Phuket
Thai government plans to procure Covid-19 antibody drug for immunocompromised
Chiang Mai elephant camp invites tourists to visit for free this Songkran
Nok Air resumes Bangkok-Betong route, partners with allies to fill charter flights
Songkran travellers can enjoy FREE parking at Suvarnabhumi airport from April 11-17
Monday Covid Update: 22,387 new cases; provincial totals
Businesses blame high ‘entry fees’ for deterring travellers at Thai-Malaysia border
Thailand police seize huge quantities of illicit drugs from 120,000+ suspects in 6 months
Bomb thrown at PM Prayut’s house, protesters burn coffin decorated with his image
Thai YouTuber complains about Test & Go: ‘Foreigners won’t come back if facing this…’
Thailand’s daily Covid death toll exceeds 100 twice in 24 hours as Songkran begins
Thailand News Update | Thais head off early for Songkran
Songkran a litmus test for Thailand’s economic recovery, tourism industry revival
UPDATE: Tangmo’s manager ‘Gatick’ reports to police, confesses to drinking wine
Another Boeing 737-800 experiences sudden dive, lands safely in KL, Malaysia
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
Woman wields sword, tries to slash man who refused threesome
Malaysian Airlines 737 plunges mid-air, passengers ‘float’ in their seats
Thailand can welcome Russian travellers back this Saturday, really?@!
Starting in May, foreign arrivals to Thailand may only have to take ATK tests
Thai netizens share video of mysterious woman standing still on Pattaya sidewalk for hours
City Guide: Rejuvenate yourself at EGEIRO Coffee in Ekamai, Bangkok
International travellers trickle back into Bangkok, but hoteliers say it’s not enough
Police arrest Thai OnlyFans star making ฿100K per month
Thailand issues stormy weather warning for Phuket, Andaman coastline
CCSA delays easing entry restrictions to Thailand… until after Songkran festival
Thailand awash with tourists according to government | GMT
New Covid-19 variant ‘XJ’ may be in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events2 days ago
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
- Malaysia3 days ago
Malaysian Airlines 737 plunges mid-air, passengers ‘float’ in their seats
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand can welcome Russian travellers back this Saturday, really?@!
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Starting in May, foreign arrivals to Thailand may only have to take ATK tests
- Thailand4 days ago
International travellers trickle back into Bangkok, but hoteliers say it’s not enough
- Crime4 days ago
Police arrest Thai OnlyFans star making ฿100K per month
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA delays easing entry restrictions to Thailand… until after Songkran festival
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand tourism authorities target India to offset lack of Chinese tourists
Recent comments: