Fun drought: Songkran water festivities scaled back, says tourism minister

Picture courtesy of Stay in Thailand

Despite earlier announcements, the traditional water-splashing activities during the Songkran festival in Thailand will not run throughout the entire month-long celebration, according to Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, the Tourism and Sports Minister.

The minister clarified that although the festival activities were scheduled from April 1 and set to end by the month’s close, water-splashing was not part of the whole duration.

Sudawan emphasised the necessity of avoiding confusion among local and international tourists. To achieve this, her ministry, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, will release the schedules and locations for all Songkran-related events across the country this month.

The minister revealed that large-scale Songkran events are slated for April 11 to 15 at Sanam Luang in Bangkok. These events will feature concerts, large water domes, floats, and daily drone flights.

The announcement of Songkran activities extending throughout April was made by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the Pheu Thai Party and President of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, in December of last year. Paetongtarn stated that people would be permitted to partake in water-splashing throughout the month, rendering Songkran a unique festival.

The government, in February, announced that Songkran activities would take place nationwide from April 1 to 21.

Last week, a disappointed Chinese visitor arrived at the Asoke intersection in downtown Bangkok, equipped with a water gun and goggles, expecting to participate in the water-splashing festivities. However, he found that the water festival was not continuing for most of the month as he had anticipated, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, the Songkran festivities in Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok, are set to have more than 1,600 officials and volunteers on guard. This safety measure is particularly aimed at tourist hotspots like Khao San and Silom roads.

The Phra Nakhon District Director, Kosol Singhanat, anticipates a substantial influx of tourists in three key areas during the holiday, namely Khao San Road, Sanam Luang, and Phra Athit Road.