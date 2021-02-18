PM hits back at criticism of vaccine rollout, threatens to hold critics responsible for delays | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM hits back at criticism of vaccine rollout, threatens to hold critics responsible for delays
The Thai PM has hit back at opposition politicians who have criticised the national vaccine rollout, warning them that any delays with delivery will be their fault. Responding to Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, an MP from the Move Forward Party who questioned delivery timescales, Prayut Chan-o-cha warned critics not to politicise the matter.
“I am concerned that comments on the vaccines will cause problems. I don’t want it to be politicised. You have to be careful. If we cannot get what has been agreed upon because of this, you must accept responsibility.”
According to a Bangkok Post report, Wiroj says the delays in getting adequate vaccine doses into the country will have a significant impact on economic recovery.
“According to an estimate from the government, if the vaccine rollout is too slow by one month, the economic losses will amount to about 250 billion baht a month. Therefore, each day the government delays its rollout, the country will lose 8.3 billion baht, or 347 million baht per hour. The vaccination is not only about preventing the outbreak – its importance also lies in ensuring a faster economic recovery and easing the plight of Thais nationwide.”
The PM says the government is fully aware of the financial hardship being endured by people and is busy trying to solve those problems.
“I have to listen to doctors and make sure vaccines arrive as soon as possible. I don’t want any delay. However, I insist Thailand has done a better job of controlling Covid-19 than several other countries, and we’re still trying to do even better.”
He adds that once Thailand is producing its own Covid-19 vaccine, things will improve. Thailand’s vaccine is due to begin first stage human trials next month, with the use of 210 volunteers. The second phase will begin in April and will involve 250 volunteers, followed by phase 3 before the end of the year.
Wiroj’s criticism was not only reserved for the delay in vaccine delivery, he has also questioned the government’s procurement decisions, asking why vaccines weren’t purchased from the Chinese firm, Sinopharm, which used the same technology as the government’s chosen supplier, Sinovac. It’s understood the Sinopharm jab was approved for general use in December, demonstrating an efficacy of over 79% in phase 3 trials. Meanwhile, there is still no phase 3 trial data for the Sinovac jab.
The MP also slammed the decision not to join the vaccine procurement programme organised by the World Health Organistation. Wiroj says many richer countries, such as Canada, Norway, and Australia, have joined the Covax programme, along with many EU countries.
The government has responded to accusations that Thailand is the only South-East Asian nation to not join Covax, by pointing out that the Kingdom is not eligible for free or low-cost vaccine doses. As a “middle-income” country, Thailand would have to pay full price, without knowing which vaccines might be delivered or when. Spokesman Anucha Buraphachaisri says Thailand opted out of joining Covax in order to sign its own deals with chosen manufacturers as by law, the government can’t spend money on vaccines where there is no proof of efficacy.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Traders at 2 Pathum Thani markets unhappy with extended closure order
Traders at 2 wet markets in the central province of Pathum Thani have expressed their frustration at the decision to keep the markets closed until next Thursday. The Pornpat and Suchart markets, in the Thanyaburi district, have been closed since last Friday and were supposed to re-open yesterday. However, officials have extended the closure in response to a number of new Covid-19 infections.
However, vendors say the new cases are not linked to the markets and the ongoing closure is having a significant impact on traders who are struggling to put food on the table and pay their bills. Noodle seller Pannee Paophan from Pornpat market says they haven’t received any discount on rent or any other assistance from the market owners. She adds that every vendor in the market has already been tested for the virus, but officials are now testing people who live nearby and wrongly attributing positive cases to the market.
The Bangkok Post reports that Pannee was speaking to the media while Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was visiting the market. Another vendor at Suchart market echoes Pannee’s comments. The fishball seller, named only as Onn, says factory workers who live near the market are being tested for Covid-19 and new infections are being reported as having come from the market. He says all workers at the market have already been tested, pointing out that while the market only has about 1,000 workers, officials say they have tested over 3,000. Onn says the extra cases are not from the market and is worried that more positive cases will lead to the closure being extended even further.
“The authorities initially told us that the markets would be closed for 5 days, but now the closure has been extended for 9 more days. I want to ask what the vendors will eat. We are suffering now.”
Meanwhile, the governor of Pathum Thani, Chaiwat Chuenkosum, says that when vaccines become available, vendors at both markets will be vaccinated.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Airways to deliver first doses of Covid-19 vaccine on February 24
Thailand’s national carrier, Thai Airways International, is being tasked with transporting 200,000 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine from China to Bangkok, arriving next week. The CoronaVac jab from Chinese manufacturer, Sinovac, will be the first Covid-19 vaccine to be administered in the Kingdom.
Nation Thailand reports that Thai Airways flight TG675 will take off from Beijing at 6.50am local time on February 24, landing in Bangkok at 11.05am. On board will be the first 200,000 vaccine doses, out of a total of 2 million ordered by the government. It’s understood the vaccine will be transported in temperature-controlled containers and can be stored at normal fridge temperatures.
Under increasing pressure to accelerate the country’s planned vaccine rollout, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed February 24 as “D Day” for the arrival of the vaccine. He says the Food and Drug Administration will approve the jab for emergency use, with priority going to frontline healthcare workers and other vulnerable groups.
The government is also waiting for 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine. However, delivery has been hampered by a procurement row between the manufacturer and the EU, with AstraZeneca saying vaccine doses may be sent from a plant in Asia, instead of from Italy as originally planned.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
2 more cases of South African variant detected in Thais in state quarantine
There are now 3 Thai people in state quarantine who are being treated for the highly transmissible South African variant of Covid-19. Unlike foreign nationals, Thai nationals do not have to be tested prior to returning to the Kingdom. Opass Putcharoen from the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases Clinical Centre has confirmed there are 3 patients in quarantine, infected with the B1.351 strain.
The first case detected was that of a Thai gemstone dealer who returned from Tanzania and subsequently tested positive for the virus. Nation Thailand reports that the man developed severe pneumonia but has been treated with the anti-viral medication, Remdesivir, and is now recovering. Since then, the South African variant has been detected in another 2 patients in state quarantine.
Opas is calling on the government to accelerate efforts to prevent the South African variant taking hold. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is understood to be considering increasing quarantine to 21 days for returnees arriving from Africa. Opas has also added his voice to the growing number calling for the national vaccine rollout to be speeded up.
He says it’s important that officials check how new variants of the virus might affect the efficacy of vaccines. Thailand is awaiting 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine, which is thought to be only 10% effective against mild or moderate cases of the South African variant.
A number of other variants are in circulation in several countries, including a Brazilian variant and a highly contagious UK variant. There are currently 9 cases of the UK variant in state quarantine in Thailand. Meanwhile, health officials in the UK are monitoring another new strain recently detected in England and believed to have originated in Nigeria.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
