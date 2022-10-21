Thailand
Soldier arrested for stabbing 15 year old at a nightclub
A soldier has been charged with attempted murder after he stabbed a 15 year old boy at a nightclub in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat last weekend.
The teenager was stabbed in the back with a chisel in front of a nightclub in the Tung Song district of Nakhon Si Thammarat at about 2.45am last Sunday, October 16. The teenager was immediately sent to hospital and is not in any life-threatening danger.
The teenager’s mother, Supattra, told the media that her son went to the nightclub with friends. He knocked a bottle of water off a nearby table while dancing. He apparently said sorry to the group of people sitting at that table but one of them, a 22 year old soldier named Supakiat, allegedly stabbed him with a chisel in an act of revenge. The young soldier then fled from the scene after the stabbing, hiding for three days before surrendering at the Tung Song Police Station yesterday.
Supakiat admitted he stabbed the victim at the nightclub but claimed he was scared of the victim and his friends and decided the best form of defence was an attack.
Supakiat was charged with attempted murder. Under Section 288 of the Criminal Law: he faces up to life imprisonment or imprisonment between 15 to 20 years.
Many people questioned how a 15 year old teenager could enter a nightclub when the legal age limit is 20 years old. Furthermore, the time of the incident was recorded at 2.45am which is outside the legal closing time of nightclubs in Nakhon Si Thammarat.
The name of the nightclub has not been named but Channel 7 reported it is renowned for allowing teenagers to enter, adding it is also a notorious venue for fights and attacks.
The manager of the nightclub insisted that the incident happened in a car park, not inside or in front of the nightclub.
The manager added his nightclub doesn’t have a bad reputation as reported. He said the club, which opened four months ago, got positive feedback from partygoers, and nearby businesses were jealous and want to destroy its reputation.
The manager believes the fights were intentionally caused by business rivals.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
New details emerge on Pattaya pool villa shooting, more suspects caught
School principal given 50 years in prison over lunch corruption scandal in Thailand
Soldier arrested for stabbing 15 year old at a nightclub
Official says Patong road will need seven days of temporary repair work once rain stops
Reimagine with Anantara unveiling the new face of Anantara Chiang Mai Resort
Malaysians plan ‘Cannaverse’ on Sukhumvit Road
Why is Diwali important to Indians? The mythology behind the festival
Bangkok shopping mall will free Bua Noi the captive gorilla for 30 million baht
Legendary Carabao rocker begs forgiveness over Elephant Duel “misunderstanding”
Nonthaburi police officer admits to stealing over 100 guns from department
The Brahma statue thief who wants to paint the world blue
Missing Iranian rock climber hailed as hero upon arrival in Tehran
This South Thailand province’s unexpected beauty will wow you
WHO boss in Syria under investigation for fraud, corruption, abuse
Gambling addict sergeant steals 160 guns to pay off debts
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Street food Thailand – The best street food in Thailand 2022
Phuket Under Water – Blocked Roads, Air Travel and Traffic Chaos | GMT
Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
-
360 Reviews4 hours ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Best of1 day ago
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
-
Crime3 days ago
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
-
Phuket3 days ago
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official