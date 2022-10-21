Connect with us

Thailand

Soldier arrested for stabbing 15 year old at a nightclub

A soldier has been charged with attempted murder after he stabbed a 15 year old boy at a nightclub in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat last weekend.

The teenager was stabbed in the back with a chisel in front of a nightclub in the Tung Song district of Nakhon Si Thammarat at about 2.45am last Sunday, October 16. The teenager was immediately sent to hospital and is not in any life-threatening danger.

The teenager’s mother, Supattra, told the media that her son went to the nightclub with friends. He knocked a bottle of water off a nearby table while dancing. He apparently said sorry to the group of people sitting at that table but one of them, a 22 year old soldier named Supakiat, allegedly stabbed him with a chisel in an act of revenge. The young soldier then fled from the scene after the stabbing, hiding for three days before surrendering at the Tung Song Police Station yesterday.

Supakiat admitted he stabbed the victim at the nightclub but claimed he was scared of the victim and his friends and decided the best form of defence was an attack.

Supakiat was charged with attempted murder. Under Section 288 of the Criminal Law: he faces up to life imprisonment or imprisonment between 15 to 20 years.

Many people questioned how a 15 year old teenager could enter a nightclub when the legal age limit is 20 years old. Furthermore, the time of the incident was recorded at 2.45am which is outside the legal closing time of nightclubs in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The name of the nightclub has not been named but Channel 7 reported it is renowned for allowing teenagers to enter, adding it is also a notorious venue for fights and attacks.

The manager of the nightclub insisted that the incident happened in a car park, not inside or in front of the nightclub.

The manager added his nightclub doesn’t have a bad reputation as reported. He said the club, which opened four months ago, got positive feedback from partygoers, and nearby businesses were jealous and want to destroy its reputation.

The manager believes the fights were intentionally caused by business rivals.

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

