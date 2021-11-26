Connect with us

Thailand

Soi Dog Foundation sends over 100 tonnes of dog and cat food for flood relief

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Photo courtesy of the Soi Dog Foundation
image
image

The following is a press release from the Soi Dog Foundation.

Soi Dog Foundation’s ongoing relief effort for dogs and cats affected by the recent flooding in Central Thailand has seen the amount of food delivered to desperate dogs and cats exceed a whopping 100 tonnes.

Following the initial distribution in late September of 64 tonnes of food to flood-affected areas in the central region caused by tropical storms Lionrock and Kompasu, further supplies were delivered for both stray and domestic animals this month to four districts in Nonthaburi and Sing Buri, bringing the total to over 100 tons provided to the district administration offices of Mueang, Sai Noi, Bang Bua Thong, and Pak Kret districts in Nonthaburi, and Mueang district in Sing Buri. During the floods in Nonthaburi alone, local authorities estimate that over 2,500 dogs and 5,000 cats were in desperate need of food.

“Even now, after the floodwater has receded, without our help these animals are unable to find food, and owners are unable to feed their pets”, said Soi Dog’s Community Relations Manager Sakdapol Thongjan. He describes the situation as a “real dual crisis”

“In the first round, we hardly saw the tip of the iceberg,” he says, referring to the large number of dogs and cats in need of assistance. The majority of these animals are frequently cared for by animal lovers in the surrounding areas and villages, and most of them are in good health and have previously undergone necessary vaccination and sterilisation. But, during this difficult period, they require food to survive which the communities are unable to provide in this time of crisis.

After the extensive distribution effort by Soi Dog, there has luckily been no further reports of dogs or cats in need of rescue, though Sakdapol added that Soi Dog will work with relevant agencies to coordinate help as and when it is needed.

During the recent flooding, it is estimated that Soi Dog Foundation provided food to over 6,000 dogs and 8,000 cats, ensuring that those animals received the essential supplies they needed. The nonprofit foundation continues to be prepared for future emergencies.

According to a report from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, the Northeast monsoon, which is affecting the Gulf of Thailand and the South, is intensifying the flooding situation. Flash floods and mudslides occurred in 12 provinces during the last two weeks.

For more information about Soi Dog Foundation’s emergency response programme, visit https://links.soidog.org/help-hungry-animals.

image

Recent comments:
image
Sarisin
2021-11-26 11:32
Well meaning but idiotic and counter productive, all they are doing is sponsoring more stray dogs and prolonging suffering. I would contribute to any organisation getting rid of soi dogs, not to one pretending to. All these doggy foundations achieve…
image
Sarisin
2021-11-26 11:34
10 minutes ago, Shade_Wilder said: Yeah Soi Dog Foundation! Well Done! Thailand is truly blessed to have such an organization help our four-legged friends; anyone who has had a pet in their life knows that they are true friends, members…
image
Faraday
2021-11-26 11:37
Just now, Sarisin said: It's heartless to let other's slaughter the animals people eat. Cows, sheep, pigs and chickens have just as much right to life as your scabby soi dogs. I don't disagree with your personal opinion. However, we…
image
Sarisin
2021-11-26 11:40
Just now, Faraday said: I don't disagree with your personal opinion. However, we are carnivorous. I'm not, and nobody has to be it's personal choice. One that I have nothing at all against, what does irk me are the hypocrites…
image
Pinetree
2021-11-26 11:40
3 minutes ago, Sarisin said: Cows, sheep, pigs and chickens have just as much right to life only for as long as needed to fatten them up for the table. I feed all of them to my two 'scabby dogs'.…
