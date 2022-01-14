Thailand
Soi Dog Foundation rescues neglected and dying dogs from illegal Surat Thani shelter
The following is a press release from the Soi Dog Foundation.
An illegal shelter in Surat Thani has been successfully shut down and 17 street dogs were rescued by Soi Dog Foundation after reports were received of dire conditions and severe neglect.
The shelter was reportedly constructed by a local landowner to contain the dogs who had been living on an area of his land where building works were due to commence. The makeshift facility was poorly maintained, and the dogs were left to suffer for years with little human intervention or care.
Soi Dog staff who went to inspect the shelter described a cramped and filthy space, with faeces covering the floor and no food or fresh water available. The dogs were extremely malnourished, infested with ticks and fleas and suffering from chronic skin infections as well as other medical conditions that had been left untreated.
Arrangements were immediately made for six of the dogs – those in most dire need – to be transported to the Soi Dog shelter in Phuket for urgent treatment. Sadly, one succumbed to illness and passed away while en route. The remaining 11 were transported in the weeks that followed, with plans put in place for their care at the shelter in the interim. They are all now safe at Soi Dog and receiving treatment for a number of different ailments, including canine distemper and tick-borne diseases.
Soi Dog reported the shelter to the Department of Livestock Development’s Animal Welfare Division, and a legal agreement was drawn up stating that it will be permanently shut down and the village’s street dog population managed in a more humane and sustainable manner through CNVR (Catch, Neuter, Vaccinate, Return). In support of this, one of Soi Dog’s nine mobile teams has neutered and vaccinated all dogs in the village and surrounding area.
“These dogs were not problem dogs and showed no aggressive behaviour,” explained Soi Dog’s Community Relations Manager Sakdapol Thongjan. “Rounding them up in a cramped space without care is an act of animal cruelty, and a lack of knowledge about how to care for sick or injured animals has caused them to suffer. Infectious diseases can spread in such unsanitary conditions.”
Soi Dog has long warned against the unmanaged sheltering of stray dogs. Just a few months ago, the foundation helped stem an outbreak of canine distemper on Koh Kood which originated at a government shelter and quickly swept the island’s street dog population, killing over 60% of the dogs at the “shelter” and many others across the island.
“In short, sheltering is not a long-term solution,” Sakdapol added.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Thai billionaire wants goverment to reinstate the suspended Test & Go
First Pfizer vaccine batch for children arriving by early February
Father allegedly shot and killed his wife and daughter’s boyfriend in Chon Buri
VERSO – The School of the Future
Police doubt the story as 5th suspect in tigers case is arrested
Deputy PM tells Thais to stay positive about price hike for pork, other goods
Soi Dog Foundation rescues neglected and dying dogs from illegal Surat Thani shelter
More than 349,000 people displaced due to violence in Myanmar since February coup
First batch of 35 baht ATKs from the GPO on sale today
Friday Covid Update: 8,158 new cases; provincial totals
Japan-Thailand cooperation discussed by PM Prayut and Japanese Minister
Australia calls foul, cancels Djokovic’s visa again as Serbian tennis star faces deportation, forfeiting title defense
Police raid art gallery opened as nightclub, 100 partygoers reportedly fled from police
Artificial intelligence intended to prevent abuse of state welfare
Narcotics Control Board clarifies cannabis laws after Health Minister’s statements
Drunken officer charged for name-dropping Big Joke, Prayut, King
Khao Yai hotel threatens 3 million baht lawsuit over negative review
Have a Test & Go QR code to enter Thailand? Read this.
6 European tourists found who disappeared after positive Covid-19 test
NEW RULES: Test and Go cut-off dropped, 3 new Sandboxes, 8+18 Blue Zones
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
Test and go cut-off dropped & 3 new sandbox locations in Thailand | GMT
6 more Covid-19 infected tourist on the run from Koh Chang
Bangkok and Pattaya left out of the Sandboxes
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
Thailand Test & Go registration suspended indefinitely, Sandboxes added
Study: Sinovac with a Pfizer booster more effective than AstraZeneca
Facebook post seeking Thai escort to infect client with Covid-19 goes viral
Thailand News Update | Test & Go, Sandboxes and Blue Zones?
69 provinces moved to Covid-19 orange zone, no drinking
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- North East2 days ago
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
- Singapore2 days ago
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Study: Sinovac with a Pfizer booster more effective than AstraZeneca
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Facebook post seeking Thai escort to infect client with Covid-19 goes viral
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand ranks as the best country in Asia to retire – International Living magazine
- Pattaya2 days ago
Third foreigner this week dies from building fall in Pattaya