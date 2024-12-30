Social media pressure leads to arrest of minibus driver in rape case

A Thai minibus driver, who was arrested today, December 30, after he raped a passenger on a trip from Bangkok to the Isaan province of Surin, claimed that the 19 year old victim consented to sexual intercourse.

The victim’s mother filed a complaint at Phanom Dong Rak Police Station in Surin after her 19 year old daughter was sexually assaulted by the 36 year old minibus driver, named Montri. The victim was raped at Montri’s home in Surin at approximately 4am on December 21.

The mother explained that her daughter travelled from Bangkok to Surin to meet her during the new year holiday. She travelled with several other passengers on the minibus, but Montri dropped the others off at their destinations, leaving only the victim.

Montri drove to his home and forced the victim inside, despite her refusal. Montri then punched her in the stomach, pulled her into his accommodation, and raped her. He even took explicit photographs of her to use as blackmail if she reported the matter to the police.

The mother said that the case made no progress. The minibus driver and his relatives even took to social media to make cynical remarks about her and her daughter. Therefore, she contacted several news agencies to seek justice.

A local news Facebook page recently shared the story, and Montri replied in the comments using his own account…

“No need to guess who. It’s me. I didn’t rape her. She consented to sexual activity”

After the story went viral on Thai social media, the Commander of Surin Provincial Police, Sukhon Sriarun, intervened personally, leading to Montri’s arrest today. The suspect continues to deny rape and insists that the sex was consensual.

Montri was initially charged with sexual assault of a victim over 15 years old using threats or violence. This offence carries a penalty of up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both, according to Section 278 of the Criminal Law.

Another woman, in Samut Prakan province, near Bangkok, also came forward as a victim of Montri. She revealed that she was tricked into being the last passenger and was raped by the minibus driver. However, she was too embarrassed to take legal action against him.

This woman would be summoned to the police station in Samut Prakan for further questioning and to enable further legal action against Montri.