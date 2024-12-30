Social media pressure leads to arrest of minibus driver in rape case

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 14:40, 30 December 2024| Updated: 14:40, 30 December 2024
315 2 minutes read
Social media pressure leads to arrest of minibus driver in rape case
Photo via Police News Variety

A Thai minibus driver, who was arrested today, December 30, after he raped a passenger on a trip from Bangkok to the Isaan province of Surin, claimed that the 19 year old victim consented to sexual intercourse.

The victim’s mother filed a complaint at Phanom Dong Rak Police Station in Surin after her 19 year old daughter was sexually assaulted by the 36 year old minibus driver, named Montri. The victim was raped at Montri’s home in Surin at approximately 4am on December 21.

Advertisements

The mother explained that her daughter travelled from Bangkok to Surin to meet her during the new year holiday. She travelled with several other passengers on the minibus, but Montri dropped the others off at their destinations, leaving only the victim.

Montri drove to his home and forced the victim inside, despite her refusal. Montri then punched her in the stomach, pulled her into his accommodation, and raped her. He even took explicit photographs of her to use as blackmail if she reported the matter to the police.

Related news

The mother said that the case made no progress. The minibus driver and his relatives even took to social media to make cynical remarks about her and her daughter. Therefore, she contacted several news agencies to seek justice.

Thai minibus driver arrested for raping passenger
Photo via Police News Variety

A local news Facebook page recently shared the story, and Montri replied in the comments using his own account…

“No need to guess who. It’s me. I didn’t rape her. She consented to sexual activity”

Advertisements

After the story went viral on Thai social media, the Commander of Surin Provincial Police, Sukhon Sriarun, intervened personally, leading to Montri’s arrest today. The suspect continues to deny rape and insists that the sex was consensual.

Montri was initially charged with sexual assault of a victim over 15 years old using threats or violence. This offence carries a penalty of up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both, according to Section 278 of the Criminal Law.

Thai passenger raped by minibus driver
The victim’s mother. | Photo via PPTV HD

Another woman, in Samut Prakan province, near Bangkok, also came forward as a victim of Montri. She revealed that she was tricked into being the last passenger and was raped by the minibus driver. However, she was too embarrassed to take legal action against him.

This woman would be summoned to the police station in Samut Prakan for further questioning and to enable further legal action against Montri.

Latest Thailand News
Where to celebrate New Year in Koh Samui 2025 Events

Where to celebrate New Year in Koh Samui 2025

3 hours ago
1 million baht to compensate families of Khao San Road hotel fire victims Bangkok News

1 million baht to compensate families of Khao San Road hotel fire victims

3 hours ago
Social media pressure leads to arrest of minibus driver in rape case Crime News

Social media pressure leads to arrest of minibus driver in rape case

4 hours ago
Thai woman allegedly drugged and robbed by Bangkok taxi driver Bangkok News

Thai woman allegedly drugged and robbed by Bangkok taxi driver

5 hours ago
NACC denies lobbying claims in Thaksin hospital case investigation Politics News

NACC denies lobbying claims in Thaksin hospital case investigation

5 hours ago
Russian man arrested for rampage and knife attack at Phuket hotel Crime News

Russian man arrested for rampage and knife attack at Phuket hotel

5 hours ago
Giant king cobra caught in fish trap excites Songkhla locals Thailand News

Giant king cobra caught in fish trap excites Songkhla locals

5 hours ago
Thailand imposes stricter penalties for unpaid tolls Thai Law News

Thailand imposes stricter penalties for unpaid tolls

5 hours ago
Two Chalong Pier boat operators test positive for methamphetamine Phuket News

Two Chalong Pier boat operators test positive for methamphetamine

5 hours ago
Five killed in Prachinburi factory concrete slab collapse Thailand News

Five killed in Prachinburi factory concrete slab collapse

5 hours ago
Man dies in motorcycle crash with roadside bin, daughter devastated Road deaths

Man dies in motorcycle crash with roadside bin, daughter devastated

7 hours ago
The Phuket southern shift: More than just real estate Phuket Travel

The Phuket southern shift: More than just real estate

7 hours ago
Thai man arrested for stabbing Danish tourist in Patong Crime News

Thai man arrested for stabbing Danish tourist in Patong

7 hours ago
South Korean man missing after boat capsizes near Koh Pha Ngan Crime News

South Korean man missing after boat capsizes near Koh Pha Ngan

7 hours ago
Young man arrested in Bangkok with modified gun after police chase Bangkok News

Young man arrested in Bangkok with modified gun after police chase

7 hours ago
Security guard in Ayutthaya injures colleagues in knife attack Crime News

Security guard in Ayutthaya injures colleagues in knife attack

7 hours ago
Van drivers&#8217; feud in Sattahip leaves one injured amid passenger poaching row Crime News

Van drivers’ feud in Sattahip leaves one injured amid passenger poaching row

8 hours ago
3 foreigners killed in fire at Khao San Road hotel in Bangkok Bangkok News

3 foreigners killed in fire at Khao San Road hotel in Bangkok

8 hours ago
Phuket man demands justice after brutal attack on mother and girlfriend Crime News

Phuket man demands justice after brutal attack on mother and girlfriend

8 hours ago
Endangered animal smuggling ring busted at Chatuchak Market Crime News

Endangered animal smuggling ring busted at Chatuchak Market

8 hours ago
Tourist bus crash in Chumphon injures 17 after driver distraction Road deaths

Tourist bus crash in Chumphon injures 17 after driver distraction

8 hours ago
Teen dies in tragic gun accident in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Teen dies in tragic gun accident in Samut Prakan

9 hours ago
Monk killed, driver injured in Rayong lorry-car collision Road deaths

Monk killed, driver injured in Rayong lorry-car collision

9 hours ago
Passenger bus from Bangkok to Chiang Mai catches fire, no injuries Road deaths

Passenger bus from Bangkok to Chiang Mai catches fire, no injuries

9 hours ago
Cold air from China chills Thailand, heavy rain hits south Thailand News

Cold air from China chills Thailand, heavy rain hits south

9 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

NACC denies lobbying claims in Thaksin hospital case investigation

NACC denies lobbying claims in Thaksin hospital case investigation

Published: 13:42, 30 December 2024
Thailand video news | A flight from Bangkok to Seoul has become the most deadly crash in Korea’s history, Vietnam sentences 27 to death in major drug trafficking case

Thailand video news | A flight from Bangkok to Seoul has become the most deadly crash in Korea’s history, Vietnam sentences 27 to death in major drug trafficking case

Published: 13:38, 30 December 2024
Russian man arrested for rampage and knife attack at Phuket hotel

Russian man arrested for rampage and knife attack at Phuket hotel

Published: 13:23, 30 December 2024
Giant king cobra caught in fish trap excites Songkhla locals

Giant king cobra caught in fish trap excites Songkhla locals

Published: 13:23, 30 December 2024
Check Also
Close