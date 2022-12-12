Connect with us

Thailand

Smuggled wildlife goods pouring out of India

Published

 on 

The porous borders between Bangladesh, China, India, Myanmar, Nepal, and Thailand, plus a growing private aviation market make fighting wildlife smuggling close to impossible, according to ThePrint. The emergence of cryptocurrencies has also led to an increase in all kinds of illegal trade.

Some of the most smuggled wildlife goods out of India passing through Thailand are red sanders, ambergris, seahorses and elephant tusks.

After killings, red sanders task force may lose powerful arms

The red sanders tree is valued for the rich red colour of its wood. The wood is not traditionally considered aromatic.

In India, red sanders grow in the southern tropical dry deciduous forest. The number of seizures across the country and abroad shows that red sanders continue to be smuggled out of India in large quantities, primarily by sea. Containers of red sanders are shipped to transit countries like Dubai, Malaysia and South Korea and from there to China.

Whale Vomit' worth Rs 10 Crore seized in UP: What makes Ambergris so valuable? | The Tatva

Ambergris is produced in the digestive system of sperm whales and is grey to blackish in colour.

Ambergris is found on the coasts of Australia, Brazil, China, India, Japan, Madagascar, Maldives, New Zealand, and South Africa. Ambrein extracted from Ambergris is used to increase the fragrance of perfumes. In Thailand, both the sale and possession of ambergris are illegal, but 2021-22 witnessed a spate of seizures.

Seahorses Are One of the Deadliest Creatures in the Sea. Yes, Seahorses.

It is estimated that 150 million seahorses are used in traditional Chinese medicine every year.

Seahorses play an indispensable ecological role in the marine food chain and therefore decrease in their population destabilises the ecological balance of the marine ecosystem. Sea horses are covered under Appendix II of CITES and prohibited from export.

Opinion | Don't Burn the Ivory Tusks - The New York Times

CITES prohibits commercial international trade in ivory of both Asian and African Elephants. Trading in ivory is completely illegal in Thailand but the country is still a major staging post on the way to Vietnam and China.

Targeted risk intervention strategies combined with traditional methods like the use of sniffer dogs at ports and airports to detect the smuggling of wildlife articles are helpful.

Routes used to smuggle wildlife are often the same routes used to traffic weapons, drugs and people.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand14 mins ago

Smuggled wildlife goods pouring out of India
Crime23 mins ago

Drunk driver tries to smash through police checkpoint in Pattaya
Crime31 mins ago

Massage shop owners claim ignorance of underage sex
Sponsored2 days ago

St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Thailand47 mins ago

Pheu Thai not ready to name names
Economy53 mins ago

Financially embarrassed elderly Thai man found hanged one day after birthday
Bangkok1 hour ago

Who is Khru Yun, ‘angel of child protection,’ accused of abuse?
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime2 hours ago

Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
Crime2 hours ago

Biggest joke – Big Joke fired as puppet master Chuvit pulls strings
Thailand3 hours ago

You Can Buy Counterfeit Thai Banknotes on Facebook | GMT
Technology3 hours ago

It’s Bank of the Future for Thai consumers
Crime4 hours ago

Jealous husband shoots his wife before committing suicide
Press Room4 hours ago

Elevate and enjoy 2023 with an offer at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach
Tourism5 hours ago

Patong deckchair touts must double capacity to survive
Crime20 hours ago

Two of four robbers still missing after gold shop shooting
Crime21 hours ago

Demon drink – new kid on the block kills neighbour with stick
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending