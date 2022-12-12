Thailand
Smuggled wildlife goods pouring out of India
The porous borders between Bangladesh, China, India, Myanmar, Nepal, and Thailand, plus a growing private aviation market make fighting wildlife smuggling close to impossible, according to ThePrint. The emergence of cryptocurrencies has also led to an increase in all kinds of illegal trade.
Some of the most smuggled wildlife goods out of India passing through Thailand are red sanders, ambergris, seahorses and elephant tusks.
In India, red sanders grow in the southern tropical dry deciduous forest. The number of seizures across the country and abroad shows that red sanders continue to be smuggled out of India in large quantities, primarily by sea. Containers of red sanders are shipped to transit countries like Dubai, Malaysia and South Korea and from there to China.
Ambergris is found on the coasts of Australia, Brazil, China, India, Japan, Madagascar, Maldives, New Zealand, and South Africa. Ambrein extracted from Ambergris is used to increase the fragrance of perfumes. In Thailand, both the sale and possession of ambergris are illegal, but 2021-22 witnessed a spate of seizures.
Seahorses play an indispensable ecological role in the marine food chain and therefore decrease in their population destabilises the ecological balance of the marine ecosystem. Sea horses are covered under Appendix II of CITES and prohibited from export.
Targeted risk intervention strategies combined with traditional methods like the use of sniffer dogs at ports and airports to detect the smuggling of wildlife articles are helpful.
Routes used to smuggle wildlife are often the same routes used to traffic weapons, drugs and people.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Smuggled wildlife goods pouring out of India
Drunk driver tries to smash through police checkpoint in Pattaya
Massage shop owners claim ignorance of underage sex
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Pheu Thai not ready to name names
Financially embarrassed elderly Thai man found hanged one day after birthday
Who is Khru Yun, ‘angel of child protection,’ accused of abuse?
Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
Biggest joke – Big Joke fired as puppet master Chuvit pulls strings
You Can Buy Counterfeit Thai Banknotes on Facebook | GMT
It’s Bank of the Future for Thai consumers
Jealous husband shoots his wife before committing suicide
Elevate and enjoy 2023 with an offer at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach
Patong deckchair touts must double capacity to survive
Two of four robbers still missing after gold shop shooting
Demon drink – new kid on the block kills neighbour with stick
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
VIDEO: Policeman fined 500 baht for blocking ambulance in northeast Thailand
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
VIDEO: Desperate Rohingyas dying on boat off South Thailand
Thailand teaches Indonesia how to legalise cannabis
Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
Father chains up daughter and forces her to return to abusive husband
Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
A mother and baby escape blaze in Chon Buri with severe burns
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Hot News3 days ago
Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
-
Tourism3 days ago
Miracle of birth – Barcelona refugees run for beautiful horizon
-
Phuket3 days ago
Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
-
Expats3 days ago
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
-
Crime2 days ago
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
-
Crime3 days ago
Thai traffickers trick man into prostitution in Dubai
-
Crime3 days ago
Polish men attack Cambodian woman with acid, knife and hammer in Thailand